Manchester junior Emma King reaches 100 goal mileston

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN Manchester junior Emma King started setting goal scoring records as soon as she began suiting up for the Panthers at the varsity level.

Three seasons in, she hasn't stopped scoring – or breaking records. Her latest feat came in a recent win over Northwest, when the junior forward notched her 100th career goal.

"It definitely meant a lot. I never thought I would score 100 goals," King said. "I came into season with the goal of going as far as possible with winning as a team."

The 100th goal came on a corner kick in a big win over Northwest, a win that helped keep Manchester undefeated in Principals Athletic Conference play.

The Panthers kept that unbeaten run going throughout the regular season to capture the PAC title and lost just once overall.

That sparkling record led to the third seed in the Division III, Northeast Region 3 district bracket, netting King and her teammates a first-round bye.

Despite her massive impact on the team's offensive attack, King didn't have 100 goals in mind when she began her varsity career.

"Coming in freshman year, I just wanted to score as many as possible, then my sophomore year I wanted to break my goal record for a season that I set as a freshman," Long said.

She's already more than 30 goals past the previous career scoring record with the rest of this season and her senior year still ahead.

Entering the tournament, King was six goals shy of her own single-season record and whether she sets a new mark or not, the overall goals are team success and adding more goals along the way.

As a forward, King is at the front of the formation, although she can shift outside to midfielder depending on game situations.

Asked which goal stands out from her 100 to date, King pointed to a win over Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. Because Manchester hadn't beaten CVCA in a while, the 5-4 win was memorable and came in e back-and-forth affair in which King scored four goals, including the game winner.

It was one of the first big steps in a record-setting career that was honored last week prior to one of Manchester's final on games of the season.

"I was warming up and they told me to come get dressed. It was weird because it was 30 minutes early and I was putting on my captain's band," King said. "Everyone lined up and announced my name and the announcer read nice things my teammates had said about me ... they presents along a sign and a t-shirt ... it meant a lot."

The way King's career has gone to this point, more celebrations could well be ahead as she continues to find the back of the net. She's been told that 130 career goals would put her in the top few percent in state history, so that's the next mark she plans on chasing.