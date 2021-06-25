Mike Kinsey settling in as Coventry football coach

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

COVENTRY TWP. – Last month, it became official: Coventry football had itself a new head coach and the start of a new era in the program’s history.

Now, with the summer officially underway, the new car smell is a thing of the past and the Comets are diving into the reality of learning a new coaching staff, system and approach while knowing they have just two months until the curtain goes up on a new season.

First-year head coach John Kinsey inherits a program that had just one season under former head coach Mike Zografos and has been part of the local high school football scene over the past decade. With stints as an assistant at both Mogadore and Southeast, he initially planned to coach Springfield this coming season but saw those plans waylaid as the district faced significant financial issues that have led to changes and rollbacks, including pay-to-play sports.

So when the Coventry job came open this spring, Kinsey saw a chance he had to pursue.

“Some of the things look at coaching football, you see the type of athletes they’ve had coming through here and the kind of athletes they have here now, as well as seeing pictures of their guys out working in community and being part of the community,” Kinsey said.

Community involvement has been a big part of the program in recent years and even though the COVID-19 pandemic sidetracked many activities with which the Comets could have been involved last year, as the pandemic slowly fades, Kinsey wants to see that mindset of helping out persist.

Having experienced the oddities of last season – including a shortened preseason, truncated regular season and everyone-gets-in nature of the playoffs – Kinsey is happy to see the sport inching back toward normal.

“Everybody went through struggles last offseason. Last week, I stepped back and compared how it is now to last summer, when everyone was on pins and needles June and July wondering if we would get to have a season, so it’s a nice thing as a staff and as a new coaching staff to ease back into normal,” Kinsey said.

Every coach has basic principles, mantras and standards within their program and as the new coaching staff takes roots at Coventry, the message is to be three things: committed, hardworking and selfless.

All three hearken back to some of the tried-and-true tenets that have long been part of the sport, but if you ask Kinsey, one in particular will be both the toughest of the three and simultaneously, the most important.

“The last one rings most true … we’ve heard a lot about my stats and what I did last year, but we don't care a lot about the individual stats,” Kinsey said. “To take that next jump as a program, the focus has come off individual things and go on the team … my touchdown, your touchdown or someone else’s touchdown, it doesn’t matter because they’re all six points.”

Those are the higher-level concepts the new coaching staff wants players to adhere to, but there are also the nuts and bolts, the X’s and O’s that will help determine wins and losses. On offense, Kinsey sees the ideal run-pass split at 60 percent to 40 percent, but admits those numbers can shift in either direction depending on talent and other factors.

On offense, the Comets plan to be a multi-set offense that operates out of the pistol much of the time, but one that can also line up three backs in the backfield and run the ball effectively when needed. Defensively, the four-man front will be the most common look for the unit, with a bend-and-don’t-break approach that forces opposing offenses to earn their way down the field.

Kinsey noted that already, he and his staff have seen players who can put pressure on the quarterback and are hoping that continues and forms the stout front line for a defense that makes those opposing signal callers uncomfortable in the pocket.

But before any of that can happen, the summer months and the process of a new coaching staff connecting with the roster need to happen.

“What we’re working on every day is that you can go into it as adults and coaches and work on building trust, but them being able to trust you takes time,” he said.

Time, for now, is something the Comets have a decent amount of. What they do with it now will go a long way toward determining what they do with the 48 minutes on the scoreboard clock on Friday nights this fall.