Lake's Nathan Moore caps storybook ending to high school career

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. There haven't been a ton of storybook endings in high school sports in 2020.

For much of the year, the prevailing theme has been sports seasons ending early or not happening at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for Lake senior cross country runner Nathan Moore, his tale is an exception to that trend.

That's because from here on out, he'll be known as 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I cross country champion Nathan Moore. Earlier this month, Moore turned his fourth straight state meet appearance into his first state title, running a blistering time of 14:59.5 to easily outdistance the field and run away with first place in his final high school cross country meet.

"It has sunk in a little bit and it's feeling different than what it first felt like ... now, I'm more proud of how the whole season went and thinking about the big picture of the whole year to get to this point," Moore said.

That he won a state title came as no surprise to no one who follows local high school running. Moore has been winning meets and titles since his freshman year and as a part of a running family, he's well-rooted in the sport. However, winning a state title is an entirely different level of challenge and requires not only skill, dedication and preparation, but also hinges on how good the competition is. Unlike contact sports such as football or basketball, runners can't really directly prevent their opponent from performing well.

What they can do, Moore showed, is put the pressure on the rest of the field by getting out strong, running a smart race and dropping the hammer at just the right moment. That's the strategy he followed at Fortress Obetz, where his time was 27.1 seconds better than anyone else in the race. The gap wasn't that large entering the final mile, but with three prior state meets on his resume, Moore knew what he wanted to do and as the race entered the home stretch, he pulled the trigger on the final part of his race plan.

"It was crazy, I never would have expected that to happen because I'm used to it being incredibly competitive and close ... and it was until that last bit," Moore said. "I broke away that last kilometer and looked for him to come with me, but I guess he wasn't able to do that."

The "him" to which Moore referred is St. Xavier's Nathan Mountain, who finished second but simply wasn't able to go with Moore when the Lake senior made his big push. The big moment came on the final big hill of the course, with the leaders bunched closely. Going up the hill, Moore began to widen his lead but didn't know it was happening – or at least the extent to which it was happening.

As he topped the hill and began his descent, he began to get an idea of what was transpiring. His burst had taken a close race and turned it into a runaway.

"When I got to the top of the hill and then reached the bottom, I started hearing everyone cheering my name and the nature of that hill is that you can take a glance to the left and see where you are. I saw him all the way back and it got me really excited. I knew I had to keep running and opening the gap and I was thinking that I cannot let him come back and I have to keep hammering it even though I was hurting."

He may have been hurting, but putting the hurt on the rest of the field left Moore with the coveted state title that he'd been chasing for four seasons. Coming up short previously at the state level motivated him even more, but those disappointments also left him with valuable lessons about how to prepare this time around. One example of that veteran savvy was checking the weather regularly in the week leading up to the race.

Because of that, Moore prepared for what was forecasted to be an unusually warm state meet. It panned out that way, with temperatures in the low 70s for the Division I race. By running at the warmest time of day in practices leading up to the meet, Moore was as ready for the conditions as possible. That, combined with staying hydrated, set him up physically for success.

It was a big day not just for Moore, but for the Lake program and the entire Federal League. His teammate, Ian Clevinger, ran a time of 16:56 and placed 99th overall, while three other Federal League runners placed in the top 22. In the aftermath of the race, Moore and his family went out for a celebratory dinner and watched clips of the race his father and others had filmed. When he got home, he and his teammates were able to take a trip to Quaker Steak and Lube for wings.

It was the sort of meal Moore admitted he doesn't get to enjoy during the season, when he tries to eat healthier.

"It felt great. I don't get that feeling a lot during the season, so it was nice to be able to enjoy that," Moore said with a laugh.

His next stop is Walsh University, where he's committed to run next season. Although he had offers from larger programs out of the area, Moore admitted he didn't know much about those schools and with the pandemic, traveling and taking campus visits isn't feasible for many high school athletes, While he did some research online, ultimately he relied on his family, friends, girlfriend and current Walsh runners he knows and decided it was the right place for him. As for his final high school cross country race, it may not have been his personal best time, but he admitted that he couldn't have scripted a better ending than going out on top, 27 seconds ahead of the field and now etched in the history books as the 2020 state champion.