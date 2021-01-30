Green girls bowling continues record of success

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN When Green made its move to the Federal League just more than five years ago, its girls bowling program was one of the first to make a major impact.

The Bulldogs have continued to make their presence felt both within the league and beyond since then, making regular deep runs into the postseason. Halfway into the current season, they appear on track to add another chapter to that run of success.

"We are undefeated in our league and have an 8-0 record overall and we've had a pretty good run so far," Green head coach Dustin Hughes said. "We've bowled in four tournaments and won one and finished second in two of them."

To be sure, there have been challenging stretches of the season, with multiple team members having spent time in quarantine due to COVID-19-related issues, but the production has remained steady even as the lineup has shifted to fill in holes where they've arisen.

Junior Veda Hughes leads the way with a 211 scoring average, but the duo of Marissa Perrine and Emersyn Black isn't far behind at 193 and 192, respectively. Perrine has a tournament win to her credit and Black is one of three seniors on the roster who have provided leadership for a team that began the year with high expectations and has met them so far.

She, Brooke Fieldson and Allison Lovett would like nothing more than to make their final season of high school bowling their best one.

"We have three seniors and those girls have been together for three years," Hughes said. "They're looking to graduate with a successful season."

One of the goals the Bulldogs have already hit this season is bowling a team score of 1,000 for a game. Hitting that mark requires the five bowlers in the lineup to average 200 pins each, a feat that demands everyone be at their best at the same time. The first time Green reached that number was in a win over GlenOak.

They've hit it twice more since that match, leading them to revise their goal to a team score of 1,100 for a game. Hughes, Perrine and Black have led that charge, but contributions from Elena Hughes (177 avg.), Fieldson (163 avg.) and Lovett (163 avg.) have been essential to the squad's success.

"That was a total team effort to hit 1,000, a huge team effort," Hughes said. "We've been pushing team unity and togetherness. Nobody holds a specific spot within the team and you have to work and earn your spot. We have full intentions of making a tournament run and being down at the state tournament."

It's a level the Bulldogs have reached before, but getting there in a year heavily impacted by a global pandemic is something they've never had to do. Finding a rhythm or even a consistent schedule with athletes in quarantine or matches canceled and postponed has been a consistent challenge, but if their recent results are any indication, they're figuring it out as they go.

Perrine's high series of 739 and high game of 264, Black's high series of 692 and Hughes' Summit County Bowler of the Week honors are among the notable efforts to date, underscoring the staying power Green has built as one of the area's top programs as well as its aspirations for a history-making campaign.