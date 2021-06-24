RubberDucks players, staff share bond with big-league affiliate

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

AKRON – There is always a connection between minor league players, coaches and affiliates and their parent clubs in Major League Baseball, but fans may not always realize that it’s a two-way connection that can persist even for players who have earned a permanent spot in the majors.

But the bond does continue for some even after some players have carved out their spot in the big leagues and that connection was highlighted last season when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the minor league season and forced those with organizations such as the Akron RubberDucks to get creative when it came to staying baseball ready for when play did resume.

Second-year RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor recently pointed to the efforts of former RubberDucks players – some of whom have moved on to different organizations – who were instrumental in helping current members of the roster learn and stay sharp during the shutdown.

“We had speakers … a few big leaguers talking to them … (Francisco) Lindor talking to them, talking to the players through Zoom calls,” Odor said. “We had Zach Pleasac, (Aaron) Civale … we had players who were supporting what we were doing in the minor leagues.”

That kind of support is important on several levels. Beyond just benefiting current minor leaguers by learning from those who have gone through the same experiences and been promoted to the next level, having more veteran players who care enough to invest time and share knowledge by taking time to talk to the next wave of would-be Cleveland Indians made an impact and Odor, for one, took notice.

“That was cool to see that some big league players, they took their time and talked to the minor leaguers,” he noted.

Since making the move from Canton in 1997, countless future MLB stars have called Canal Park home for at least a season. Stars such as Lindor, Mike Clevinger, Clint Frazier and other have donned Aeros or RubberDucks uniforms.

Faces such as Bradley Zimmer, Bobby Bradley, Sam Hentges and Jose Ramirez have earned plenty of ovations and created memories with big moments on Main Street and as current RubberDucks players look to take that same journey, the efforts of their predecessors last season as minor leaguers across America sought ways to stay on their grind made an impact. The same was true for coaches.

“We had a weekly meeting with the big league coaching staff,” Odor said of last year’s baseball activities during the pandemic. “We were talking baseball, talking about different scenarios that could happen in a game and the whole big league coaching staff was there.”

Maintaining a connection to baseball parallels the struggle so many across the country and even the world experienced as they tried to stay tethered to various areas of their lives, careers and interests as the pandemic forced quarantines, shutdowns and cancellations.

With a 24-16 record through the first 40 games of the 2021 season, Odor and the RubberDucks seem to have benefited from all of the efforts to preserve that connection to the game of baseball even during the pandemic. It’s a bond that is often overlooked in the sport, but perhaps it’s worth a second look.