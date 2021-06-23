Jackson grad Kyle Nicolas begins journey toward MLB dreams

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

BELIOT, WISC. – Professional baseball’s route from high school or college to the highest level is different – and often much longer – than similar paths in other sports.

Players who attend college must stay through the end of their third year removed from their high school graduation and once they are drafted or sign with the pros, often spend several years winding their way through the minor-league ranks before reaching the majors.

Former Jackson standout Kyle Nicolas is in the early stages of his pro journey and after the 2020 campaign was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s beginning his career with the Beloit Snappers, the High Class-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

“The transition to pro ball has been good. It makes it easier when there are a lot of good coaches and coordinators there to help along the way,” Nicolas said. “The most challenging aspect has probably been the uncertainty of the season (and) spring training, but it seems that is all in the past not and it’s just time to work.”

Nicolas, who won three of his first four decisions, has had some winning moments as well as some challenges in the early weeks of the season. His record is solid and although his earned run average is higher than he’d like, a 3-1 record out of the gate portends good things going forward.

He admitted that there have been some “welcome to pro ball moments,” times when good pitches get hit a long way. That smaller margin for error is much more pronounced than high school or college, where the number of high-quality hitters is smaller.

Learning how good he needs to be and how consistently he needs to pitch at that level is something Nicolas is acclimating to and it’s helped him appreciate the successes, such as his first pro win in a 5-3 decision over Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on May 6. In that game, he went five innings and allowed just one hit and one earned run while striking out eight.

“It was a great feeling,” Nicolas said. “It was the first time competing in a real game since I was in college and it was just a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to many more wins.”

He’s kept in touch with friends back home, former teammates and coaches. According to Nicolas, longtime Jackson head coach Bill Gamble and other coaches have reached out to him and he enjoys staying connected to home while he’s out on the road.

As for life on the road, it’s well-documented the type of long road trips, hours on buses, less-than-five-star motels and fast-food meals minor league players often experience as they chase their baseball dreams at the sport’s lower levels. The way Nicolas sees it, those realities don’t dampen the opportunity to do what he loves for a job.

“Life on the road as a minor leaguer is all right … not much pay, lots of late-night food deliveries and not much sleep is basically how I would describe it so far, but honestly I don’t mind it much at all,” Nicolas said. “At the end of the day, I get to play baseball for a living and I can’t really complain about that.”

While the majors can seem a long way off for those in the minors who spent three, four or five-plus years working their way through the ranks, Nicolas tries to stay present and take consistent steps forward in his development because the only way to reach the majors is to string together day after day of growth, learning and progress.

Even when the physical tools are in place, adding experience and more knowledge to the mix is necessary to make a true major leaguer and as his quest to reach baseball’s highest level unfolds, Nicolas is working to take those steps forward on a daily basis.

“I focus on improving in the present because I know that is what is needed for me to achieve that long-term goal of pitching in the major leagues … getting better each day and being prepared to pitch every week is my main priority and I tend to just let things fall in place from there,” Nicolas said.