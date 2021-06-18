RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor reflects on past year

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

AKRON – It’s more than a year in the past, but it’s fresh in the mind of second-year Akron RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor.

Last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to ravage the world and sports along with it, Odor was in spring training along with the rest of the Cleveland Indians organization, preparing for what he – and they – hoped would be a full 2020 season for both minor league and major league baseball.

Then, in a short span, all of that changed.

“I won’t forget that day,” Odor recalled. “It was Friday the 13th of March and so the day before, I had a conversation with Johnny McDonald, who is the field coordinator, and (he said) anybody’s gonna be allowed to go back home, but if we resume spring training, you’re not going to be allowed to take a flight and come back to spring training because of the virus.”

Odor, wanting to have as much information as possible while also holding out hope for a season, then asked McDonald what the odds were that there would be a resumption of spring training and a season. The answer from the former Indians infielder-turned-field-coordinator wasn’t optimistic: a 90 percent chance that spring training and a season for the minors wouldn’t happen.

With that analysis, Odor boarded a flight from Arizona back to his home in Winter Haven, Fla. There, he did his best to accomplish two aims: to stay connected with his players and the organization and at the same time, to make the most of a rare chance to spend time with his family during the spring and summer.

“It was different. The only good thing is that I was able to see my kids and my family most of the time … because of what we do, we’re on the road most of the time,” Odor said, adding that the baseball side of the equation was challenging..” It was tough … the one thing that made it easier was that the front office kept in touch with all of us and they did their best to keep us around. Unfortunately, some of the staff members couldn’t come back and continue to work, but most of us were able to come back and continue with the organization, but it was tough not knowing what we were going to face.”

What players and coaches faced was initial uncertainty about the season before the decision was ultimately made to have no minor league baseball in 2020, meaning everyone had to find a way to utilize the same tools people across the world used for work – Zoom calls and Google Meets, mostly – to facilitate their training and conditioning in a business where that sort of work is tougher to do in digital form.

“Finally, the news came that we’re not going to have minor league baseball and we’re gonna find a way to continue to stay in touch with the players remotely,” Odor said, recalling his thoughts at the time. “I think we’re going to be fine if we can find a way to help the players out. It was a way to continue the relationship with the players and coaches.”

Those online connections, conversations and workouts took place every day, according to Odor. Given the team’s start this season – a 20-14 record entering the week – it seems like the all-around effort to stay in shape, stay connected and remain baseball-ready worked as well as could have been hoped for given the circumstances.

With that backdrop, understanding how much everyone involved appreciates the chance to play again isn’t tough to do. The same can be said for the fans who have embraced their chance to return to the stands over the first month of the season, doing their best to make the missed 2020 season a distant – albeit painful – memory.