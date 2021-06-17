Coventry's McAfee talks about challenges COVID-19 had on year

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

COVENTRY TWP. – It would be difficult to fully describe the past school and sports year for local coaches, athletes and administrators in a thousand words, let alone a single sentence.

For those who participated in seasons deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, life was rarely easy, never predictable and always full of twists and turns. Devon McAfee, who coaches a sport in every season – fall, winter and spring – at Coventry High School, is one of those who experienced the full spectrum during the past nine months and saw sports evolve as the pandemic worsened in the fall and winter, then began to wane in the spring.

“What I noticed is from football it was just kind of like you would quarantine and as a coach you put out the workouts and wonder are my athletes doing the workouts … it affected everyone across America in that regard,” McAfee said. “Once you went from football to basketball, not having shootouts and summer leagues it affected everyone across the country as well and we had a lot of first-year varsity players, the same as with football, and the games just weren't as crisp as it had been in years past,” McAfee said.

He noted that for coaches, it was harder to get new athletes up to speed and there was more film study, more distance work and more of a challenge in terms of connecting.

At the same time, McAfee noted that the pandemic and its impacts forced he and his fellow coaches to dig deep and grow in the face of those challenges.

“I learned more about who I am as a coach this year because of the panic than who I was in previous years,” McAfee said. “I found that there were certain things I could do better and certain things I could continue to learn.”

At Coventry, where quite a few athletes play a sport in every season, there was little time to rest between sports seasons and on top of that was the uncertainty that came with the pandemic. One positive aspect of the school year was that after fall sports were heavily affected by the pandemic in terms of attendance restrictions for fans, health and safety protocols and games being regularly postponed or canceled, winter and then spring sports were comparatively less affected as health and safety measures – then the release of COVID-19 vaccines – resulted in fewer schedule disruptions.

As sports and society began turning back toward normal, McAfee began to see a sort of dark cloud lift from students and student-athletes.

“When things started opening up, you saw a lot of pressure off the athletes and they could relax more because they didn't have to wonder, ‘Am I going to be quarantine this week or is our team going to be in quarantine?’, so it was more of our kids being kids,” McAfee said. “It was so interesting to see that transformation from the impact COVID has had on our country and our world, then in our school system you could see them being happier (once the pandemic began to less) and it was so refreshing as a coach, just the pressure of every day not wondering if things are going to shut down.”

The veteran coach noted that athletes often didn’t know how to react in situations they faced due to the pandemic and said he saw the pandemic “mess quite a bit with their mentality.”

For athletes whose senior seasons were ended early or wiped out by the pandemic, there have been a lot of emotions to process. McAfee recalled conversations with some of those athletes in which they admitted they found themselves wishing they had put in that extra rep or spent that extra time in the gym when they still had the chance.

Some pointed to previous conversations in which he or another coach had reminded them not to take things for granted. Among athletes who did have a chance to play sports again after last spring’s seasons were canceled, the feeling of relief to simply be back in action was palpable.

As for summing up the entirety of the just-concluded school year in a sentence, McAfee took a shot at it.

“I have one word for it: adversity. I say that a lot … adversity to me is the unknown, which we experienced, and it’s the things you face and how you overcome it. A lot of adverse moments we go through in everyday life and this pandemic was the biggest adversity we’ve faced. It made me a better coach regardless of the wins and losses. It made me reflect on things I took for granted and I think these athletes, now they can face and overcome any adversity they face.”