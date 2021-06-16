Jackson's Walsh talks about challenging sports year

Andy Harris

JACKSON TWP. – It was an academic and athletic year that was rife with change – often on a near-daily basis – more than most any before it.

The 2020-21 campaign saw athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and fans go through an ever-shifting landscape that saw varying COVID-19 health and safety protocols, postponed games due to virus-related issues, restrictions on crowd size and many more plot twists than often led to frustration, discouragement and uncertainty.

But with the campaign concluded with the finish of the final tournament of the spring sports season – the state baseball tournament – it’s one that came to a successful close thanks to the efforts, energy and determination of so many.

Veteran Jackson cross country and track coach Kevin Walsh is among those who were along for the ride over the past nine-plus months. As a head coach in the fall (cross country) as well as an assistant coach for a spring sport (track and field), he saw both the beginning and end of the 2020-21 season and much of what transpired in between.

“We started off in the fall and there was so much uncertainty and just a need to be cautious in not setting your expectations too high because things could end very quickly,” Walsh said. “There was almost a sense of relief in late fall when you got into championship season. In the spring, it felt decade apart (from the fall)

knowing you were going to have a chance to compete for sure.”

Walsh noted that with the spread of vaccinations and the relaxation of pandemic-related measures, the increased certainty that meets would take place allowed for better planning and for both athletes and coaches to worry less about what the pandemic could take away.

There were also myriad benefits for all involved to be able to get out of their homes, away from a screen and around their friends, classmates and teammates.

Given the focus that the pandemic placed on mental health as so many struggled with isolation and losing parts of their normal lives, a return to sports proved to be a boost for his runners, Walsh said.

“It was so great to see the kids smiling and doing what they love again, especially in the fall,” Walsh said. “In the spring especially, I can’t tell you how many times I heard the phrase that we didn’t have a spring season last year, but ‘the year before last year.’”

He pointed to athletes such as Jayden Baker, a senior who would have gotten his first major taste of varsity competition last spring, but instead entered this year without that valuable experience under his belt.

Even within the school year, the speed with which the pandemic forced changes was at times jarring. In the fall, many football teams limited attendance to a fraction of its usual numbers and safety measures led some teams to hold halftime team meetings outdoors instead of in their locker rooms.

For cross country, the size of the field was reduced at many meets and masks and social distancing were the norm. As winter sports took place, those types of measures remained in place as government and health care officials changed guidelines based on what was happening with the pandemic.

This spring, when COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out, there was hope for a return to normal. That return continues to unfold gradually and the difference between where sports were in the fall versus where they were this spring as the school year ended can be seen in an example Walsh pointed to between his two sports.

“In the fall, we had the Stark County cross country championship meet that you weren't sure was going to happen and in the spring when we had the Stark County track championships, it felt like a normal county meet,” Walsh said.

Asked if he could describe the overall school and sports year in a single sentence, Walsh paused and wondered if it was similar to trying to catch your breath while swimming in the ocean as waves continually crashed over you, but settled on a simpler metaphor.

“It was an emotional roller coaster,” he said, uttering a description with which most anyone in the world could connect given the past year.