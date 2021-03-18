RubberDucks to open season on May 4

Andy Harris

Suburbanite correspondent

AKRON It will kick off later than normal, but baseball season is finally back in Akron.

Canal Park will see the return of the Akron RubberDucks on May 4, one year after the team saw the 2020 minor league season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major League Baseball released the official schedule for all 120 teams in the Professional Development League, which includes the newly named Double-A Northeast League.

The NL will play a 120-game season with each team at home for 60 games and on the road for 60 games and the league features all the same former Eastern League opponents, except the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees’ new Double-A affiliate.

While the league will announce start times for games at a later date, the RubberDucks at least know their 2021 campaign kicks off at Canal Park on May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

It's a moment that can't come soon enough for those in the organization.

“Despite all the snow we’ve seen this week, we are already thinking ahead to baseball and warmer weather after receiving our schedule for this upcoming season,” Akron RubberDucks general manager Jim Pfander said. “We’re so excited for RubberDucks baseball to return to Akron, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safest possible environment for our fans and community this summer at Canal Park.”

In the 2021 season, each series will be six games against the same opponent.

While the amount of fans in attendance will depend on state and local rules and guidelines, after missing out on the chance to see games last year, it will be a welcome sight to see a staple of summer back in downtown Akron.

There will be multiple holiday home games this year, including Mother’s Day on May 9, a contest on July 4 and a Labor Day weekend seriesSept. 3-5.

A massive 12-game homestand featuring games against the Erie SeaWolves and Bowie Baysox will run from June 22 through the aforementioned July 4 contest.

While the attendance limits aren't yet known and will hinge partially on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccines and their overall impact on health, safety and daily life, the RubberDucks have made it clear they will continue to closely adhere to all safety guidance from all local and state health officials in preparing for the upcoming season at Canal Park.

It's the start of a new era in more ways than one, but after seeing MLB restructure its minor league system and eliminate connections to dozens of franchises over the offseason, still being a part of the Cleveland Indians organization and returning to the field should bring a dose of normalcy to what is certain to be an unusual and challenging campaign.

Come May, the sounds of balls colliding with bats, strike calls and crowds celebrating big moments for the home team will be back in downtown Akron and for fans of the game, it can't happen soon enough.