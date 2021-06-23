Letter to the Editor: Fair School Funding Act must be implemented

The Suburbanite

I am a teacher in Coventry Local Schools. Coventry has been in fiscal watch since 1997 and then moved to fiscal emergency in 2015 due in part to the unfair school funding formula that often doesn't make sense. For example, despite the fact that Hudson City Schools spends more than $15,000 per student vs. Coventry, which spends just over $4,400,* Coventry Local Schools receives less money per pupil from the state than Hudson City Schools. Coventry students and many like them in the state of Ohio deserve better. Ohio's funding system must be restructured to give priority to districts who need the most resources.

More than 20 years ago, the Ohio Supreme Court in the Deralph case declared that Ohio's funding formula was unconstitutional. We have never fixed it. The current school funding plan in the Senate goes a long way to fixing the current formula.

I urge our lawmakers in Columbus to pass the Fair School Funding Act now.

Mike Staiger,

Coventry Local Schools

*2020 District Profile Report,Ohio Department of Education