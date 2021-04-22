Letter to Editor: Support of the Springfield levy

The Suburbanite

Dear editor:

On Tuesday, May 4, voters in the Springfield Local School District will be asked to support a 0.75% earned income tax.

If approved, Issue 9 would generate $2.7 million for expenses directly related to students and their success. The levy would not tax social security, disability or survivor benefits.

It’s been 20 years since the district last passed an operating levy. Following the defeat in November 2020, district leaders adopted a series of cuts to save about $3 million annually. The cuts include closing Young Elementary School and eliminating programs vital to student growth.

Before deciding whether to support the levy, please remember that strong schools help build strong communities.

