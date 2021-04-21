Letter to the editor: Support the library levy

The Suburbanite

To the editor:

On May 4, Summit County will hold a primary election. While there may not be national or state concerns to hold people’s interest, there is a local issue that is particularly important to the entire community. Akron-Summit County Public Library’s renewal levy (Issue 10) is on the ballot.

For over 35 years the community has supported the library system through a local property tax levy and 55% of the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s operating income is supported by the current levy.

Libraries are important to the infrastructure of a community and they are available to everyone. Whether you want e-books, traditional books, audio or movies; digital resources to start businesses, find a new job, or research family history; learn a new language; produce a sign or etch glassware; borrow a cooking implement; listen to librarians tell stories or authors discuss their books; or just need to use free w-fi, you can find it at the library.

We are fortunate in the Portage Lakes area to have the Portage Lakes Branch Library and Green Branch Library serving our community. Issue 10 is NOT a new tax but a renewal. We urge all Summit County residents to either vote early or go to the polls on May 4 and vote YES for Issue 10. As the author Ray Bradbury said, “Without libraries, what have we? We have no past and no future.”

Yours truly,

Al Bollas and Margo Erme,

New Franklin