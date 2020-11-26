Letter to the editor: Springfield Schools will submit recovery plan by Dec. 9

The Suburbanite

The Springfield Local Schools would like to thank the supporters who voted and the volunteers who worked to support this levy. Issue 40 and 41 passed, but Issue 42 failed. Obviously, we are very disappointed. We will need to go back on the ballot because the need is still there.

Last fiscal year (FY20), the Ohio Department of Education required Springfield Local School District to provide a plan to eliminate deficits projected in the district’s November 2019 five-year forecast.

On March 13, 2020, the Board approved a plan to eliminated the projected FY21 deficit via a significant reduction of personnel expenditures and reductions of service. Shortly thereafter, despite the reduction plan, the district’s spring five-year forecast of May 26, 2020 was submitted, projecting further erosion of the district’s financial position.

On July 22, 2020, the Ohio Department of Education sent Springfield a letter advising the district to take immediate actions to eliminate current FY21 deficits and submit a plan to eliminate FY21 and FY22 deficits projected on the May 2020 forecast.

At that time, the district’s plan to eliminate the deficit was to pass a new 7.7 mill, 10-year operating levy on Aug. 4, 2020. That levy failed.

Because that levy was defeated Aug. 4, the Department has identified fiscal practices, if uncorrected, could result in fiscal emergency. So, the Department declared Springfield Local School District to be in a state of “Fiscal Caution” effective Oct. 9, 2020.

Now, after two attempts to pass new operating dollars, the Springfield Local School District’s Board of Education must approve a fiscal caution financial recovery plan (FRP), no later than Dec. 9, 2020. In the next few weeks the administration will be meeting with the Board of Education to develop a financial recovery plan. This plan will be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education by Dec. 9, 2020.

Thank you,

Chuck Sincere

Superintendent

Springfield Local Schools