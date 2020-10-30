Letter to Editor: Springfield schools levy is investment for our future

The Suburbanite

Dear Constituents of Springfield Local Schools,

I support Springfield Schools as a unique Investment in our community. That investment helps train students to young adults to compete in a world market. Throughout my career working for a number of multi-national companies, both foreign and domestic, I have seen the need for tools that are available to us in the public schools. A common theme in the manufacturing companies I worked in is the idea of, “Making Tomorrow Better Than Today." It is a concept that we have used to survive and grow in a tightly competitive market. This concept carries to the basis of education also, making tomorrow better than today for our students and our community.

Education has also changed with the times, with many state and federal requirements. There is more of an individual target to help students succeed. The passage of this new levy is a key component of the workings of our school district, and how we can help prepare students for the world of employment. The investment is worth the cost. The investment pays back in many ways such as long-term real estate values, which many of us will recover. What we often lose sight of with schools is the product of students that graduate from our community. These students go on to employment, higher education (either college or trades), or enlistment. These are valuable investments in the lives of the students of our district. Financial investment in our district will pay dividends for the families that raise their kids here, for a community that will be noted for strong schools and for the individuals that seek to promote the investment after their students have moved on.

I thank you for taking the time to read my thoughts, and know that I would not ask if it was not necessary for our continued operation. I ask you to come along side and support the good things we are doing here in Springfield. Our existence in operation has been 127 years, let’s keep our schools moving forward for many more.

Thank you for your time & support,

Respectfully,

Dave Hofer

School Board President

Springfield Local Schools