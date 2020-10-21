Letter to the Editor: Rationale behind needed Springfield school levies

The Suburbanite

Springfield Local Schools will have three levy issues on the Nov. 3 ballot. It is important that all of our families and community understand the rationale and the need for the upcoming levies. Our partnership with you is essential in producing life-long learners with the skills, expertise and knowledge needed for career and college success.

Two of the levy issues are renewals and one is new. The Springfield and Lakemore community has not passed new operating money for schools in over twenty years. The proposed 7.7 mill 10-year levy will generate $3 million annually for the district over the next 10 years. Passage of this new levy would mean an increase of $23 per month on a $100,000 home valuation.

Its passage will help our district continue to offer each of our students the types of classes they need to be competitive in the world of work. We are teaching tomorrow’s leaders today and Springfield graduates have the skills to compete at the next level.

We are able to do that by providing programs and services that equip our students for college and the careers of tomorrow. Our students currently have access to art, music, physical education, athletic programs and a variety of other rigorous course offerings such as gifted, advanced placement and college credit-plus courses. Our students also have access to whole-school programs like “Leader in Me”, student organizations, clubs, youth programs and counselors. Passing the levy will allow our district to continue these offerings.

Failure to pass the levy would have a negative impact on our curricular and extracurricular offerings such as art, music and much of our athletic programs. Not passing the levy will also result in the closing of Young Elementary School and would reduce the hours school buildings are open after school.

Passing the levy is imperative. Our families and community cannot afford a failing levy, but most importantly our students cannot afford a failing levy. Good schools are a good value and our students need your support.

Chuck Sincere

Springfield Local Schools superintendent