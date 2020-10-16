Letter to the editor: Show support for Akron Zoo levy

The Suburbanite

Dear Editor,

I am writing as a grandparent and Summit County resident to share my support for our Akron Zoo and the wonderful learning opportunities it provides to our community. I encourage your readers to join me in voting for Issue 47 on the ballot this November.

Throughout my grandchildren's lives, I could always count on the Akron Zoo as a place to take my family for a fun outing. And every time we left, my grandkids were nearly bursting with excitement over seeing their favorite animals and all the new facts they learned. I want to make sure our Akron Zoo is around for continued adventures and quality time with my grandkids.

The Zoo provides enrichment and joy to thousands of children across Summit County each year. In 2019, I learned that the Akron Zoo provided more than 880 educational programs to 81 school districts. Their Lunch and Learn programs during the lockdown this spring were educational and fun. The Akron Zoo's programs are a key part of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education that kids need to succeed.

This is the first time our Zoo has ever asked us for an increase, and the increase amounts to only 92 cents more per month for an owner of a $100,000 home. Supporting Issue 47 is an investment in education for Summit County's kids. I encourage you to make that investment by voting for Issue 47 on Nov. 3.

Sincerely,

Susie Bell

Green