Outtakes Around the Lakes: If July 4 celebration is canceled ...

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

As of this writing there's still no official word on the Portage Lakes Fourth of July celebration from the Portage Lakes Fireworks Association (PLFA) that normally occurs here each year at the lakes. If there is going to be a boat parade, whether a theme will be used or awards issued is anyone's guess. Those decisions are made by Chairman Dano Mundy of the PLFA. Neither do I have knowledge of any official July 4 T-shirt being issued.

However, if residents living alongside the water wish to set their luminaries out, as they do each July 4, feel free to do so; if for nothing else than to add a soft, glowing ambiance to the lakes.

Nevertheless, having been in on the first boat parades, antique boat shows and firework launchings, I am able to share with you some of what happens in assembling these Portage Lakes July 4 festivity shows, how they're put together and the time it takes. I suppose there is some change over the past 46 years, but certainly nothing major,

In the beginning, the committee and I would start planning the next year's festivities soon after the current year's show had ended, and were always looking for a way to make it a better Fourth. Generally speaking, it took a committee of about 12 or so to assemble everything. Even then we could have used more help, but by stretching our meetings out over the year, we got by.

Before anything involving the actual fireworks began, the state of Ohio, specifically the Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR) was contacted. Being a state park, the ODNR needed to be informed of the activity and issue permits for both the boat parade and fireworks show. A date was then set. Proof of insurance was provided as well as proof of, and the names of, the fire protectors, traffic control and watercraft patrol boat officers who would be standing by if needed.

A pledge was made to voluntarily clean the launch site and lake water of all used firework material that had littered the area after the launching of the rockets. The route of the boat parade and the number of ODNR/Sheriff boats and officers' names accompanying the parade to temporarily block Turkeyfoot and Iron Channels as the parade passed through, were provided for the record.

Of course back then when we first started this July 4 festival, I have never had the responsibility, nor carried such a heavy payload on the edge of my shoulders as today's chairman, Dano Mundy, must be doing. With the COVID-19 pandemic killing more than 600,000 in this country alone, this man must decide whether to go on with the show and risk the contamination of even more people, specifically with those who minify on social distancing, wearing face masks and are still not vaccinated. Regardless, if we had to, we'd all do what Mundy must. Thank the Good Lord we don't.

Having said that, I will also say he has my utmost support and respect, no matter which way he decides. However, if he is seeking advice, I will share this with him.

With the pandemic still active, even though it's declining, with people still dying, even though those death numbers are decreasing, with people still contaminated, even though less and less are entering hospitals than they were during its peak, and with a bold new strain recently discovered here in America, the dangerous Delta variant as it's being called, threatens, it may be better to be safe, rather than sorry.

I'd postpone this year's celebration and pray the virus is wiped out by July 4, 2022, and then next year I'd start anew.

If that saves one contamination, one hospitalization or one person's life, it would be one right decision, and one well worth making.

Either way, Dano Mundy's got my backing. Make sure he has yours, too.

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com