Outtakes Around the Lakes: Favorite likes and dislikes

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

Everyone has their favorites. Special things they like and other things to which they just don't take too much of a hankering. To save time, a barrel of ink, a few trees used to make newspaper pages and my fingers, I'll refrain from getting too wordy and instead keep this as brief as humanly possible by calling them what so many others do; likes and dislikes.

As I indicated, you have yours, others have theirs and I have mine. For example; you may like Tennessee Walker riding horses, while to me they're too slow and far too tame for my taste. Others may prefer thoroughbreds. But me? I prefer either a quarter horse, or a Mustang – that is if I could ever catch one and ride it. And the color? I'm not that fussy, but it should be all white, solid black or a golden Palomino with a pure white tail and a full white mane.

The same goes with vehicles. You can have your Jaguars, Rams, Impalas or whatever other animal Detroit and the rest of the world try turning into an automobile, truck, snowmobile, whatever. Just give me my Mustang, set me out on the lone prairie and I'm a happy camper.

Some of my likes and dislikes may stem from occasional day to day dreaming; for instance when I'm living a fantasy life out in the old west during the middle of the 19th century. It commences about the time the Iron Horse laid off the Pony Express rider and put the pony out to pasture. Nevertheless, the call still went out to all those who had a hidden desire to ride into the sunset of the final frontier. The west was yet to be tamed, civilized, if you will, and I could imagine myself as part of those who answered that call; perhaps another Doc Holiday.

But it's more than just living in the past. Cherry pies are also high on my list of likes and dislikes. Not just any cherry pie will due, mind you. Over sweetened cherries in a gooey red sauce, packed loosely between two soggy cardboard tasting crusts, and over-baked to the point the crusts fall apart when you take a bite, doesn't make my Blue Ribbon list.

My ideal cherry pie is made from freshly picked sour cherries, baked in a crust of dough made with lard so that the crust is tender and flaky. It's piled high with cherries using just enough powdered sugar to give it that sweet/sour taste, with an interlaced dough topping, lightly sprinkled on-top with powdered sugar and then, while the pie is still warm from the oven, enjoyed with a tall glass of ice cold milk to wash it down.

The same goes for coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad. It's the salad's dressing that makes the dish so memorable. The last thing you want to do to kill that memory is add that which was never intended for salads, such as pickle relish instead of mustard.

You hear of the upcoming family reunion. Aunt Martha will be there with her mouthwatering pies and salads. You plan on attending. All you can think about is sitting down at a picnic table to enjoy her delightful creations and trying to talk her into marketing them for the rest of humanity to enjoy. Then, to your surprise, you discover that Aunt Martha couldn't make it this year. Uncle Clyde fell out of the tree picking cherries for her pie. My poor aunt had to stay home to care for my clumsy Uncle.

In her place, someone with little to no taste, stopped by a national chain grocery store and bought two gallons of pre-packaged, out-dated, coleslaw, potato and macaroni salad. And all were made with sweet pickle relish. It topped my list of least liked family reunions.

Oh well! There's always next year.

