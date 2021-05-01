Outtakes: Library needs your support

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

(part 2 of 2)

It's been quite a while since the Akron Summit County Library has had any levy, new, renewal or otherwise, on the ballet. At least any that I can recall. The upcoming library levy, issue 10, on the Tuesday, May 4 ballot, seeks your support. It is not a new levy. It's simply a renewal. The same 1.9-mill, six-year renewal levy you've been paying all along, will continue to cost a homeowner less than $4.25 a month per $100,000 value. To me, that is a bargain.

My wife, Peggy, shops for, and buys whatever it is she needs. Rarely does she check prices first. Not me. At times, I've been known to be frugal. If I need an article, I shop around, but I don't spend an entire day looking for the lowest price. However, everything being equal, particularly quality, I am one of those who is always on the lookout for good bargains. And when I find them, I enjoy telling the world.

As I indicated last week, I check out all levies before committing my support to them. Not so with library issues. With the amount of reading I do, the amount for which the levy asks is a mere drop in the bucket. The number of hours our kids have spent in them, including the new generation, our grandkids, I don't believe we could find a better value for our educational dollar than what we have here in Ohio's Summit County.

According to campaign literature the library prints to promote passage of this levy, the library provides millions of books and digital materials, such as eBooks, audio, movies and research databases. It serves as a literary source for children, students, job seekers and, among others, seniors. There are 19 locations that welcome more than 3 million visits per year and more than 4.4 million items are checked out annually. Your library has been supporting early childhood literacy for quite some time and with passage of this levy will continue to do so. Be proud! Your Akron Summit County Library was recognized recently by Liberty Journal as one of the nation's star libraries.

As many of you may be aware, I love to do research. It's one of the reasons why I studied law. The research training is some of the best. I also love genealogy, partly because of the research involved and partly because of my wife, Peggy, who claims to be a descendant from a Scottish pirate.

However, I was surprised at the size of the genealogy section the main library downtown on South Main Street provides. It covers family histories as far back as the Jamestown, Va., settlement era. Being a direct descendant of a Revolutionary War soldier and two Civil War Union soldiers, imagine my delight upon finding those topics and other related matter so well covered in the library's genealogy section.

No longer must I make trips across the northeastern seaboard in order to research genealogy items. Most of what I need is already available to me right here at the Akron Summit County Library. As we age, there's less toll taken on our bodies with less traveling in order to research whatever it is that we love to research. That in itself is a bonus.

I once read a quote, that for the most part, stayed with me. While I can't recall who first said it, I do recall the words and pass them along to you, hoping you'll remember them, too. They are food for thought. “As humans, always looking to advance ourselves, we build no structure that outlives a book.”

Vote early or in person at the Board of Elections, 470 Grant Street in Akron or at the polls on Tuesday, May 4th. For any additional more information, feel free to visit the library's campaign website at www.supportyourlibrary.com .

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com