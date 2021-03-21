Commentary: 'Weather' you like it or not

Steve King

Suburbanite correspondent

What subject is at, or near, the very top of the “news you can use” category nearly every single day of your life?

Whether or you realize it or not, it’s the weather.

It started early for me. The weather was terrible on the day I was born way back in the day.

“It was so icy that we had trouble getting to the hospital,” my mother said.

Indeed, the Model-T almost slid off the road.

Or something like that.

No matter what’s going on, though, in your day, the weather affects it.

Think about it: If it’s cold out, then you may say a few words we can’t repeat here, throw on a heavy coat and possibly also grab a hat. And that outdoor activity you had planned? Forget it.

If it’s snowing, then you leave early for your daily routine, allowing for the extra time it will take because of the messy roads. On top of that, you have to skip breakfast. There’s no time for it.

If it’s windy, then you prepare for tree branches and other flying debris, plus the possibility of a power outage. Candles, anyone?

If it’s raining hard, then you have to be ready for flooding. Get all those cardboard boxes off the basement floor.

If it’s hot, then you scope out where the shade trees are and entertain the prospects of going to the swimming pool.

And if there’s humidity to go along with that heat, then you’ll be turning on the air conditioning and limiting your time outside.

The list of situations – and your reactions – goes on and on.

Think, also, of this: the memories of a number of experiences in our lives are tied to weather.

Nearly 40 years ago on back-to-back Christmases, it was 70 degrees and minus-15 degrees.

On Thanksgiving weekend in 1974 and, before that, in 1950, there were paralyzing snowstorms that brought everything in the region to a screeching halt.

In the 100-year drought of 1988, good luck trying to grow grass and keep plants and flowers alive. Residents spent their summers with hoses and watering cans in their hands. If you had to pay for water, then you about went broke. But the people who owned pools had it made.

We are nearing the end of March – it’s hard to fathom where the time went – and thus are smack-dab in one of the most changeable weather periods of the calendar year in Northeast Ohio. It is now when it can be 60 and sunny one day and 30 and snowing the next. The seasons battle back and forth like prize fighters, spring trying to wedge its way in but winter doing all it can to keep from giving up ground.

As we stand back and watch the titanic clash, we have to prepare for everything, for that is exactly what we receive.

But we’ve got this. We’re tough, and we’ve been in this situation so many times before.

Really, it’s just another day of our lives, when weather is the headline at top of the page.