Commentary: Carol Eubank left legacy on Lakes

Steve King

Suburbanite correspondent

I’ve been there, you’ve been there, we’ve all been there – in meetings.

Whether they’re for work, school or various groups in and around the community, they’re the bane of everyone’s existence. Sitting through them is painful. Those are minutes and even hours of your life you’re never going to get back.

A lot of the angst comes from having to listen to people in them talking – and talking and talking – about what they’re going to do. But their intent never materializes into action.

Carol Eubank was never one of the talkers. Instead, she was a doer. She was way, ways, way too busy doing to be talking.

Those in the Portage Lakes area, specifically, and Summit County, overall, were the benefactors of all her efforts.

Carol, a Coventry Township resident who was 81, passed away on Feb. 13, leaving behind a hole as big as her heart and community spirit, one that will be nearly impossible to fill.

You name the organization, Carol did something for it.

The Portage Lakes Historical Society.

Summit County Historical Society.

Akron City Women’s Club.

Hower House.

Akron-Summit County Public Library.

Akron Summit Council on Tourism.

Coventry High School (her alma mater).

Portage Lakes Boat Parade.

And on and on the list goes.

There’s a rumor she got a good night’s sleep once in a while – OK, a great while – but that can’t be substantiated.

There are other people like Carol. Each community seems to have one.

And she was the one in Portage Lakes – she was ours – and one of the ones in Summit County.

You can’t put a value on the work they do, the responsibilities they handle and the projects they undertake. If you had to pay for it, and them, you couldn’t. It would send the recipient groups and organization into bankruptcy, and obviously nobody wants that. You need someone to step up and say, “I’ll do it!,” and Carol did exactly that over and over again, to everybody and everything, as many times as she possibly could, given that there are only 24 hours in a day and seven days in a week.

Thank you, Carol Eubank. Thank you. A thousand thank yous.

And now that responsibility will fall upon someone else’s shoulders – probably that of a number of someones, actually.

So, are there any takers?

Before you answer, it should be pointed out that it’s takers, not talkers.

That other meeting is down the hallway.