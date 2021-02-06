Outtakes: No animal TV ads during meals

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

My wife and I believe that charity, including generosity, begins at home. We share with others what we can, as long as their needs warrant it.

We've contributed to the United Way, our religions, the Salvation Army Santas and donations for dinners to local groups helping others during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Once Peggy joined a group from her church and spent two weeks in Sitka, Alaska, rebuilding another church. Another time, just after Hurricane Katrina struck this country's gulf states, she joined another church group to help clean-up water from flooded homes and rebuild damaged ones.

However, there seems to be such a huge waste of good, hard earned, money spent by food processing companies on TV commercials during questionable times throughout daylight hours. Funds that could best be spent in other ways to garner our undivided attention.

I've even been following the new administration of the recently inaugurated first term president waiting patiently for a signal that he might take the bull by the horns, so to speak, and move in such a way as to correct the wrongs those seem to have been happening. But so far, at least in the first 16 days, those signals appear to either be malfunctioning or the issue has yet to be breached.

When I write about "to correct the wrongs," I'm not referring to the "wrongs" we as a society allow those in need to become as such. And I certainly do not intend to imply that we as a society are to blame for their wrongs. No!

I'm referring to the helpless, homeless, shivering, thirsty and hungry animals, namely poor pooches, in TV commercials almost every night just as you and I are about to sit down with our family to partake in the traditional evening family meal.

I've never seen anything quite like it. It's as though there's a secret camera hidden somewhere in our dining room that tells them we're ready for dinner. That's when they hit you with the most heartbreaking animal commercials you could ever watch. It happens almost every night, and at the very same time. You could almost set your watch by it. And they seem to go on forever.

I watched the first one and almost choked up. Before I knew it my eyes felt misty and then I felt moisture on my cheek. I soon concluded it was from heavy fog and dew as I wondered how one human being could be so cruel as to harm a pet dog the way it was harmed. And a beautiful Golden Retriever, no less. A docile, gentle, highly intelligent canine whose only purpose in life is to serve its master, protect its master, retrieve tennis balls and offer faithful companionship 24/7.

In the commercial, the dog's eyes were matted dry from its eye down to its nose. It was shivering during the entire commercial and the sharp shape of bones showed through what little flesh it had. It didn't take a veterinarian to see that the dog hadn't been fed in a while. It was chained to what passed as a leaky dog shelter. I wanted to email my entire dinner to the poor pooch. And then find a place in the house to give it dry shelter. And at that moment I made a decision.

If I toss in my hat and decide to run, regardless of party affiliation, for whatever office covers this sad situation, and am elected, my very first act would be to prohibit TV commercials, the likes of which rip your heart out, from being aired during the breakfast, lunch and/or dinner hours. And then punish those responsible by doing the same thing to them that they do to the poor dogs.

As for the rest of my political agenda, I better talk to Peggy, first.

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com