Outtakes: More January holidays Pt. 2

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

Part two of two

It's not often we go through a month without a holiday, so let's be honest. Celebrating holidays are part of the reason we live at the lakes. Having a love for celebrating, we seem to understand celebrations.

As I wrote last week, Jan. 1 is not a holiday. It's a day to get sober from over-imbibing the night before. The only other holiday January has is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If we could add another holiday or two, MLK Day wouldn't seem so lonely. And more January holidays could help us get past the worst of these bleak winters.

February begins with hope. Groundhog Day reminds us that warm weather's just around the corner. Twelve days later we have Valentine's Day and then the following week we celebrate Presidents' Day. Of course, every four years we also have that extra holiday. Feb. 29 is Leap Year, or Sadie Hawkins Day. The only time a young lassie may ask him to wed are the 365 days that follow. So Gals, if he's been slow in popping the question, you still have 45 days left to propose.

March may start out like a lion and end like a lamb, but in between we have March Madness, the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, March 14 (spring forward), St. Patrick's Day, the Spring Equinox, March 20 (first day of spring), and any windy day to fly a kite.

April gives us April Fools Day, warmer weather, baseball's home opener, blooming crocuses, daffodils, forsythias and Easter.

In May we have more warmer weather, blooming flowers, tweeting songbirds, fishing, and greener grass. The month starts with May Day. It continues with Cinco de Mayo on the fifth, Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May and then Memorial Day, which ushers in the unofficial beginning of summer.

By the time we reach June we're in the full swing of warm weather and loving every minute of it. How can we forget June 14, Flag Day. Fly your flag.

And the third Sunday of the month is both Father's Day and the Summer Solstice (first day of summer). Even though we've been celebrating it as though it were already here, summer officially arrives.

July starts off with a bang in more ways than one. There's July the third and fourth, parades, picnicing, boating, fishing, swimming, bar-b-cuing and fireworks. It ends with Parents Day on July 25. In between is when you head for your favorite vacation spot.

But for a few minor holidays that hope to make the big leagues some day, August is a barren month. Holiday-wise, there's just nothing there.

September gives us Labor Day (Sept. 6 this year), Patriot's Day on Sept. 11 and the first day of Autumn (Fall Equinox) on Sept. 22.

Beside pumpkins and fall foliage, October has Leif Erickson Day on the ninth and Columbus Day on the 11th, depending on who you favor for discovering America. There's also Oct. 15th, Boss's Day, and Halloween on the 31st.

November means Election Day. It always falls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of the month. This year it's Nov. 2. To properly celebrate this day for exercising your freedom, display your flag and be sure you're registered to vote.

On Nov. 7, Daylight Saving Time ends (fall back). Also, on the 11th, it's Veterans Day. Thank a Veteran for the Freedom you still have. Nov. 25 is Thanksgiving and the next day, it's Black Friday.

December gives us St. Nicholas Day (Dec. 6th), Hanukkah (this year it's Dec. 6), Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Dec. 7 and the first day of Winter (Winter Solstice), Dec. 21.

Next, we zero in on the end of the year with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on the 24th and 25th, respectively, followed by Kwanzaa on Dec. 26.

The end comes with New Years Eve on Dec. 31.