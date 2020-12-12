Outtakes Around the Lakes: Why so many Santas each year?

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

Part 2

Hi kids, I'm back with more wonderful magic Christmas tales for you and your friends about how everything magical happens on the best night of the year.

This week, you'll learn why there are so many Santas out and about each Christmas. Let's face it, kids, every time you turn around there's a Santa with a big smile on his snow-white bearded face and a warm, friendly twinkle in his eyes, waving and “Ho, ho, ho-ing.” It makes you wonder if there really is one Santa Claus, or more than one. I know it did me. That is until I learned why. I'm sure you'll agree that seeing so many jolly ol' elves each day is enough to test your belief in the Jolly ol' Elf himself. But trust me. The spirit of Santa Claus is real.

You see, kids, years ago many of the parents recognized that the real Santa was such a good man, they wanted everyone to remember him; not just good little girls and boys. But trying to make gifts and deliver them each Christmas Eve was a monumental job for a lot of men, let alone one old-timer. They didn't know at the time about the elves and the magic Santa uses when he delivers the toys. That magic is what Santa calls the Christmas Spirit.

So the parents took matters into their own hands and decided to help. First, they went around to toy manufacturers and talked them into increasing their production. By putting more toys on shelves and spreading the word to other adults to buy the toys, might help Santa. All they had to do was to hide them, and then let Santa know by writing to him.

Dear Santa, a sled is hidden in the hayloft above the horse stalls in the barn for li'l Joey and a Raggedy Ann doll for his sister, li'l Mia. We told the kids to be sure and leave you and your reindeer cookies, milk and carrots.

Wishing you and Mrs. Claus a very merry, and blessed Christmas, we remain, yours truly, Mia and Joey's Mom and Dad.

They also did it hoping that some of Santa's goodness might rub off. But then, they recognized they had another problem. Word spread around the neighborhoods that if you're good, you'll get a visit and special gift from Santa. But with Santa so busy all year, he just didn't have time to visit all the good li'l boys and girls like he used to.

So the parents asked charitable organizations, such as the Kiwanis clubs if they'd like to get involved. They explained that with the growing number of children each year, and with Santa getting older each year, ...well...making and delivering toys to good li' girls and boys was getting to be quite a chore for one man who's been handing out gifts for almost 1,700 years.

The clubs agreed. They found old sleighs, fixed them, gave them a coat of new paint, loaded them with toys and while the children were still awake, drove up to their house and delivered a gift to them in person. Then they told them to go to bed, sleep, dream wonderful dreams and in the morning there will be more surprises under the tree.

But before you could whistle Santa Clause Is Coming To Town, lo and behold, they felt that secret magic called the Christmas Spirit deep inside of them. In time, it started to spread. They felt so good helping Santa that they volunteered to help again the next year; and then the next; and the next.

Soon they asked the sheriff for help controlling traffic so the excited children weren't hit by cars as they ran to Santa's sleigh for a gift. And the sheriff happily obliged.

And the kids went to bed each Christmas Eve with visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads!

Next week: How can Santa get up and down the chimney?

