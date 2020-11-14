Outtakes Around the Lakes: A week the will long be remembered

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

What a Week! As you may have guessed, I'm referring to last week; Nov. 1 through Nov. 7.

Anticipation, hopefulness, breathlessness!

After the Browns crawled into the Dawg House with their tails dragging inward between their legs, I took it as an omen for the rest of the week. But to my surprise, it was filled with almost every breathtaking moment a human being could imagine.

It's been a long, long time since I've been so excited about what's happened. And like so many of us, with our health slowly dwindling as we age, well, I wasn't sure it would be a good bet to guarantee I'd ever see a week as what this one turned out to be.

With the Browns, the election returns and the Notre Dame/Clemson game all televised, the week began full of anticipation. But when the Browns took it on the chin playing that wanna-be-number-one team from Las Vegas on Sunday, something deep inside this Irish heart warned me to be prepared for a possible letdown.

Then Monday arrived, followed by Tuesday. Neither my wife, Peggy, our daughter Wendy and two others in her family, nor I bothered trekking to the polls to stand in a line to vote. We continued practicing our good citizenship weeks ago, depositing our ballots directly in the hands of the clerk at the Board of Elections on Grant Street in Akron.

Strongly suspecting there would not be an announcement of a winner, like most of America, we stayed up to watch the returns anyway and were not surprised to learn that the mail-in and provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona would continue to be counted by hand on Wednesday. Hopefully, we'd know by then.

However, visions of 2000, with Florida's hanging and pregnant chads that caused a month's delay in naming George W. Bush the winner, started creeping into our memories. So it was no surprise, when lawsuits were filed. Thursday was now anticipated as the new possible date, and then Friday was chosen. In time they told us it could now be Saturday before we knew who the winner was.

However, the way my luck had been going lately, they'd announce it right in the middle of the college football game between Clemson and Notre Dame. Both teams were undefeated, and No. 1 ranked Clemson was favored by five points. But the game was being played in South Bend, home to the No. 4 ranked Fighting Irish.

Midway through the second period, that's exactly what happened. 'Chatterbox Charlie' from some nationally televised network broke in to announce that we have a presidential winner. Regardless, the president refuses to concede and promises to file lawsuits right up to the Supreme Court in order to overturn the results that'll give him another four years.

Even though I favor following politics closely, and try to keep abreast on all that is happening, it isn't Notre Dame football. So after eating up the biggest part of the game's second period telling us that the Biden/Harris team won, they reverted back to the game; at halftime.

And then as the game progressed, I witnessed one of the most exciting third and fourth periods for which any college football fan could ever ask. With less than a half minute remaining, the score was tied, sending this thriller into overtime. After the Irish tied it again in the first overtime, They took the lead in the second, and needed to use an awfully tired Irish defense to stop Clemson from scoring, thus giving them the victory. That they did, emerging victorious. As a result, Clemson falls in the polls and Notre Dame climbs to number two, right behind Alabama.

Now, all I have to do is check the remaining schedule to see if we play 'Bama's Crimson Tide before the end of the year. If not, we'll surely meet them in the playoffs.

And that's the way it should be.

