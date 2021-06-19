Outtakes: No official word on Portage Lakes festivities

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

I know! I know! The 11th hour is fast approaching and still there's no official word. Normally, by this time, I would've already written a half dozen columns about the upcoming July 4 celebration that we share annually with others here in the Portage Lakes. For those who are new to these lakes, this has been an ongoing event ever since our nation's bicentennial. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, holiday plans took a nose dive. Simply put, they have not appeared as sound as they once were, due to the state canceling the event.

With quarantines and restrictions set by the governor because of the COVID-19 pandemic, permission to use the lakes last year had been denied. If we do get a green light this year, it'll be marked as the 46th consecutive Fourth of July celebration.

However, restrictions didn't stop those patriotic admirals, boat captains, first mates and swabbees; some of whom live on water during the day and then party all night, and who reside around these ten connecting bodies of water only to maintain a legal mailing address. No. They forged ahead, ignoring pandemic regulations and somehow managed to throw together an unofficial, unorganized, but surprisingly impressive, 11th hour, last minute boat parade that had more boats than some of the official ones. They even set the record straight by naming it This is NOT the OFFICIAL Boat Parade, Boat Parade.

Other unofficial individuals enlisted several different groups of lake homeowners to unofficially launch fireworks, rocketing them from one end of East Reservoir to the southern tip of Turkeyfoot Lake and various points in between.

Let me be clear by saying that last year's unofficial festivities had nothing to do with the Portage Lakes Fireworks Association's (PLFA), its chairman, Dano Mundy, or any of its two dozen or so voluntary members who help sponsor this annual Fourth of July event. They were not a part of it. It was undertaken by various, unnamed groups and, I must say, was accomplished better than anyone could have ever expected.

I also have no information as to whether a Sand Castle Building contest has been scheduled this year or an Antique and Classic Boat Show that was usually held where the Olde Harbour Inn and Pick's Restaurant docks are on Portage Lakes Drive in Coventry Township. With COVID-19 still running rampant across the nation and state, and some quarantines still in effect in an effort to subdue this killer pandemic, it's quite possible that meetings to plan this year's events could not be held. No one knows for sure, but this column should stop the rumor mill from running wild, especially with social media, facebook and twitter.

There's very little left that can destroy fun-filled family plans for an outing and then crush the anticipated happiness, joys and memory makings of the members like bad information and rumors. And with today's social media, rumors run rampant. One hears one thing and off it goes to the social media. Before you know it we have our own version of the Loch Ness Monster. If the PLFA had an official IO (Information Officer) or Press Secretary, it would go a long way in preventing these rumors. Otherwise, Mundy would have informed me directly or via one of his lieutenants,

I raise this issue because for many years we have all had wonderful Fourth of Julys here at the lakes. As a result, I'd hate to see it destroyed by some rumor mill taking hold that could kill the pride we feel each year when we watch the official Antique and Classic Boat Show, the July 4th Boat Parade, the Sand Castle Building Contest, the soft glow of the waterfront Luminaries and one of the largest, privately funded, gigantic firework displays launched out over the waters of Turkeyfoot Lake.

If in doubt, call the Portage Lakes office of the ODNR that issues permits. This way you'll know for sure.

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com