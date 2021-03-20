Outtakes: Now that we have vaccines

Frank Weaver Jr.

Suburbanite correspondent

You've heard them. “The coronavirus will eliminate humanity ... a biblical prophesy becoming fulfilled ... this pandemic will go on and on and ...” Some even try blaming the Almighty. “We are being punished for our sins.” Or they blame nations as our enemies, but only in their own minds. “It's China's way of attacking us,” they preach.

Yes, we've all heard from these medical know-it-alls ever since this coronavirus became known and it's daily devastation tallied over the air waves. All the “experts,” all the wannabees (even though many have never taken a medical class in their lives) are spouting about what life will be like amid this COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of how this is so new to everyone, it's as though they themselves have been there, been exposed, and returned here to warn everyone first hand what they'll be facing.

Now that variants have been discovered and have crossed from one nation to another, including here, the rumor mill is gorging. These folks are not happy unless they can find some negative hearsay and gossip to flood the social networks. Whether they understand what they're talking about makes little difference. For some reason they relish the moment, developing one conspiracy theory after another.

“It'll take years in order to find a vaccine to save us,” they've said. Trying to make us believe, as they themselves do, they continue, “And then the virus will still be here.”

With all this goofy drivel spread over the past year, it's a wonder they have anyone left who still has any sanity, or just to keep spreading these rumors.

Now that the vaccines are out and available to the masses, these pharmaceutical geniuses who were probably standing next to Dr. Jonas Salk in the 1950s guiding him as he produced the Salk polio vaccine, are starting up again. “It's just a placebo,” they tell us. Or, “It won't last,” they say. “You'll need to be vaccinated a half dozen times annually and then you'll be lucky if it takes.”

Perhaps there are many who have been bothered by these conspiracy theories, but not I. Advice from the nation's number one authority on contagious diseases, the Director of NIAID (National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases), Dr. Anthony Fauci MD., and Ohio's State Director of Health, Dr. Amy Acton MD., are experts to whom I listen. I follow their advice. Dr. Fauci was retained from the previous administration by President Joe Biden and Dr. Acton served Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in nearly the same capacity until recently. They have been hailed by both sides of the aisle for sticking to medical facts and implementing a first class plan in controlling the spread.

As a result, I believe in both of them strongly when they tell us this pandemic can be defeated if everyone pitches in and cooperates. Otherwise we could see more deaths than the 540,000 plus that have been recorded to date. Their professional guidance on staying safe when the virus first struck here last year probably saved more lives than we'll ever know.

That's why my wife, Peggy, and I took the plunge last week with a Johnson & Johnson. We'll only need one shot, but that's okay. If one shot does the job, so much the better. Already we feel more secure than what we've felt in over a year. Common sense tells us that if this works, and we have no reason to believe otherwise, we'll be immune to the coronavirus by this coming Tuesday, March 23.

That doesn't mean we'll be discarding our face masks. Nor violating the six foot social distancing or limiting our hand washing. We could still be carriers and pass the virus on to others who have not been inoculated. With so many who still need the vaccine, it's always wise to error on the side of caution.

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com