Local Election update: Springfield Local Schools tax increase defeated

Suburbanite staff report

For the second time in three months, voters within the Springfield Local Schools overwhelmingly shot down an emergency levy, which according to officials, would have saved the district from making massive budget cuts and the closing of Young Elementary School.

Summit Election Results for November 3, 2020 | Akron Beacon Journal

Voters, however, did support two other renewal levies that were on the Nov. 3 ballot.

But the biggest was Issue 42, a 10-year, 7.7 mill tax levy that would have generated roughly $3 million per year.

With all precincts reported late Tuesday night, it fell – unofficially – by nearly 2,000 votes, as 5,164 votes (61.5 percent) came in against it and 3,231 came in for it (38.5 percent).

Issue 40, a renewal that goes toward operating expenses appears to have narrowly passed by 4,410 votes for it and 4,043 against it.

Issue 41, a renewal that goes toward permanent improvements unofficially passed by a greater margin with 4,616 votes for it and 3,831 against it.

Issue 42 would have cost owners of a home valued at $100,000 about $23 per month.

With the defeat, district officials will now have to slash $3 million for the budget.

Coventry Township passes 0.95-mill replacement

Voters in Coventry Township appear to have supported Issue 34, a 0.95-mill replacement general fund levy.

Unofficially, the measure has passed with 2,770 votes for it and 2,457 against it.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $2.77 per month or $33.24 per year. The existing levy generates about $228,576 a year and the 0.95 replacement would generate an additional $16,332.

Township officials placed the measure on the ballot due to reductions in the Local Government Fund and estate tax from the state. Also, the state is projecting a 20 percent in revenue due to COVID-19. Officials say the replacement brings the levy back to current standards.

The additional revenue to the General Fund would help support township offices such as cemetery, zoning and administration. It also covers utility and capital improvement costs and also supplements the levies for the parks, roads, police and fire departments.

Hartville residents votes to restore tax credit

Voters in the village overwhelmingly supported a measure to restore a 1 percent tax credit to people who live in the village but work in another municipality.

Unofficialy, it passed with more than 67 percent of the vote as 1,114 people supported it, while 548 voted against it.

In July 2019, Hartville Council voted to remove the tax credit as a way to bring in an additional $350,000 in revenue. It was done, they said, due to previous failures on income tax increases.

Green Local Schools levy renewed

Voters easily renewed the Green Local Schools’ 10-year 5.71-mill emergency renewal levy that brings in $4.8 million annually by an unofficial count of 9,104 votes for the measure and 5,662 votes against it. The levy was originally passed for five years in 2011 and renewed for an additional five years in 2016.

Young defeats Shaughnessy; DeVitis wins county council seat

In a battle of two names familiar to Green City Council, Republican Bob Young defeated Democratic candidate Matt Shaughnessy in the race to claim the Ohio 36th District Representative seat.

Young unofficially defeated Shaughnessy in a close race, receiving 31,667 votes to Shaughnessy’s 28,926 (52-48 margin).

Last November, Shaughnessy was narrowly defeated by less than 200 votes by incumbent Gerard Neugebauer in the city of Green’s mayoral race.

Young will replace fellow Republican Anthony DeVitis, himself a former Green councilman.

DeVitis decided to run for Summit County Council District 8 seat, where he successfully defeated incumbent Green Democrat Paula Prentice by an unofficial count of 19,914 to 13,787.

Akron Zoo levy passes

The Akron Zoo will be able to complete the second phase of its Africa exhibit and enhance educational programming as Summit County voters passed a 0.8-mill levy that will generate $5 million per year.