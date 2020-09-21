Construction of Worthington's Northeast Gateway scheduled to begin Oct. 5

GARY SEMAN JR.

Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 5 on Worthington's Northeast Gateway project, which includes the realignment of the intersection of East Wilson Bridge, Worthington Galena and Schrock roads.

The $8.34 million Ohio Department of Transportation-led effort is expected to completed by July 1, 2022, said Dan Whited, Worthington's director of service and engineering.

"This is probably the biggest project the city of Worthington has ever been involved with, so it's a big deal," Whited said.

The prime contractor is Double Z Construction Co. of Columbus.

The first order of business, which is expected to cause the least disruption to motorists, is connecting Worthington Galena and Wilson Bridge roads east of the railroad tracks, Whited said. The crossing was closed from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 as improvements were made related to the Gateway project.

The bigger part of the project includes realigning the intersection at which Wilson Bridge, Worthington Galena and Schrock come together, Whited said. The intersection will be straightened, essentially, creating right angles, he said.

"It's better flow for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic," he said.

In the meantime, crews will be adding new infrastructure, grading Rush Run creek and building a multiuse trail on the south side of Wilson Bridge and sidewalks on the north, Whited said.

On a related note, the cities of Worthington and Columbus are working on a boundary adjustment at the Northeast Gateway site, Worthington law director Tom Lindsey said.

Columbus will transfer 2 acres at Sancus Boulevard and Worthington Galena Road, and Worthington will transfer 1.3 acres in the vicinity of Lakeview Plaza Boulevard, Sancus and Worthington Galena.

Lindsey said it makes the boundary between the two cities more consist with the roadway and clearly shows who is in charge of maintenance and law enforcement.

"It aligns the corporate boundaries to better reflect the roadway, so we don't have a situation where we have an accident occurring on a road that happens to be in both Worthington and Columbus," Lindsey said.

The boundary adjustment must be approved by the Worthington and Columbus city councils and affirmed by the Franklin County commissioners.

