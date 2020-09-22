Brothers open JB Jewelers store in Hartville

Edd Pritchard

HARTVILLE After establishing a custom jewelry business online, brothers Jack and John Barbera have opened a retail shop in Hartville.

JB Jewelers has found customers through its website and social media presence, and now the Barberas want a location where they can work on pieces and meet with customers. They have opened at 627 Prospect St.

The brothers custom make jewelry, set stones, appraise and repair jewelry pieces, and can help customers find a desired item.

They prefer to focus on custom work and creating a piece of jewelry for a client.

"You're able to bring someone's vision to life," John, who is 20, said of making jewelry. "When you can offer someone a personalized service, I think it can go a long way in the buying experience."

Jack, who is 23, said he developed an interest in jewelry while in his teens, and that led to a sales position with Akron-based Signet, owner for several national jewelry store chains. He started working in a jewelry store while still in high school.

"That took my interest to a new level," Jack said of his experience in jewelry store sales.

He wanted to expand beyond the knowledge of the average sales person and to learn more about the business. Eventually the brothers completed classes at Drouhard National Jewelers School in Mansfield.

"We have a true understanding of what the product is," Jack said.

"And how it's made," John added. "I think that goes a long way, knowing how the jewelry is made."

The Hartville store has a room where the brothers can meet and consult with customers, along with a small retail space. It also is where the brothers create and repair jewelry pieces.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. While the store is closed on Sunday and Monday, the Barberas can schedule appointments those days.