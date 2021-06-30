Green City Council approves raises for administration employees

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN – Green city administration employees will be receiving a 2.6 percent pay increase, following City Council approval at its June 22 regular meeting.

Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt explained that first-reading passage of the legislation was necessary to avoid the need for retroactive pay. She added that, according to Green Human Resources Manager Pam Serina, the percentage was decided upon based upon current inflationary levels.

“Two percent is what was budgeted for, but this raise is more in line with what we are dealing with in the economy,” Babbitt said.

In other business, council:

• Approved the $107,228 purchase of a Finn mulch blower. Service Director Valerie Wax Carr said $64,000 of the purchase was budgeted for in the 2021 parks department capital budget.

• Amended city regulations on the parking, loading and stacking of recreational vehicles. Amendments included allowing RVs to be parked on a gravel surface; allowing a three-day period of electricity hookup for RV loading and unloading purposes; and instituting tighter regulation on inoperable trailers and RVs in the city.

• Awarded a $193,000 contract to Aero-Mark Co. for the 2021 roadway pavement marking project.