Springfield Board of Education recognizes retirees

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – Recognition of 11 retirees and Ohio School Board Association awards were on the agenda for the June 15 Springfield Board of Education meeting.

Retirees were Cathy Berlo, Lisa DeMarco, Karmeta Garretson, Linda Gerstenslager, Sue Hennigin, Carolyn Hohlbaugh, Berthe Leavitt, Angela Minear, Lori Woodford, Kathy Zehner and Carol Zeitler.

The retirees representing secretaries, educators and bus drivers each received the traditional retirement bell. Superintendent Chuck Sincere said they had combined for 293 years of service to the district. He wished them well and said they contributed greatly to the success of the district.

Board of Education President and Board member Dave Hofer were honored for 10 years of service by the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA).

OSBA Regional Manager Reno Contipelli presented certificates recognizing their years of service.

Potential savings

During the meeting, Treasurer Chris Adams praised Interim Director of Special Services Deb Grant who found a way to help the budget with a significant savings. He said throughout the summer his department will be working on the budget for the next fiscal year. Adams said they are dealing with fiscal restraints and “will do the best we can.”

In other business, the Board:

• Accepted the resignations for Kristin Rummer, Kevin Gorby, Donna Allen and John Kinsey. Tenure was approved for Merideth Gray and Kevin Hanna.

• Approved a reduction in force of a seven-hour educational aide position; A list of employment reassignments was also approved; and Athletic and music supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved a service agreement with Healthcare Process Consulting (HPC) for the purpose of assisting in managing the District's Ohio Medicaid School Program to procure Federal Medicaid reimbursement for Medicaid eligible services provided by the district. Cross Threads Solutions to provide interpreting services from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2023.

• Approved amended appropriations for fiscal year 2021 as well as temporary appropriations.

• Approved an overnight extended trip was approved for the high school cheer team to attend cheer camp at Ashland University from July 12-14. All expenses are to be paid through fundraising and by participants.

• Heard from Sincere, who recognized the 128 graduates. He pointed out that 49 students graduated with special training from Portage Lakes Career Center. In the class of 2021 students were awarded a combined $175,000 in scholarships.

• Went into executive session to discuss preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees and matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statues.

No action was taken, and the meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 13 at the high school. The board meetings can be seen on Spectrum channel 1023 and the district’s YouTube channel.