New Franklin mayor says plans in works to repair bridge

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN – Mayor Paul Adamson reported to New Franklin City Council that there are plans in the works to fix the Kungle Road bridge.

Adamson said during the June 2 council meeting that he had met with Norton Mayor Mike Zita, who informed him that the Kungle Road bridge is part of a future Eastern Road project. The design work is done, however, construction will most likely not happen until next year.

“What they are doing on Eastern Road is fabulous for us,” said Adamson, who added New Franklin will look to develop that area.

In other business, council:

• Approved an agreement with Bahry & Associates for renovation of existing space for office purposes; a resolution authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with GPD Group for construction management and inspection services for the 2021 road paving project; a resolution authorizing New Franklin to enter into an agreement with Northstar Asphalt for the addition of certain roads to the new 2021 road paving project; a resolution authorizing for the city to advertise for sealed bids for construction of tennis and pickleball courts at Sisler Park; and a resolution authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with Insite Advisory Group for management of the Manchester Road corridor master planning project.

• Approved the hire of an additional full-time service department road maintenance worker.

• Approved the expenditure of the city's share of the costs for formation and operation of the South Summit Dispatch Center by the South Summit Council of Governments.

• Authorized the mayor and the city to apply for a JAG LE Grant for the purpose pf purchasing a police cruiser and federal resurfacing funds programmed by the Akron Metropolitan area Transportation Study (AMATS) for the resurfacing of Cleveland Massillon Road from Eastern Road to Grill Road (Phase I) and from Grill Road to Serfass Road (Phase II). This would be for 2023-24.

• Heard from Adamson who said the American Rescue funds total $2.7 million and will be used to assist with water, sewer and broadband if permitted. The city will also use some for paving.

He also said the city was approved for the Justice Assistance Grant to purchase six police radios at a total cost of $14,285.00, the city will only be responsible for $1,428.

• Council held a short discussion about issues at the Upper Deck with parking and loud music. The city has put up no parking signs in the area and Adamson had a meeting with the owners. Adamson said they are going to provide their own security and not use off-duty New Franklin police officers. He also said they will be towing cars that are parked on the side of the road.