Hartville schedules community meeting to discuss income tax levy options

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE – Another attempt to pass an income tax levy in Hartville may be forthcoming. But Village Council members said June 15 that they want as much public input as possible before pulling the trigger this time. Council has scheduled a public meeting at 7 p.m. June 29, via Zoom, for residents to weigh in on village income tax and whether or not to place an income tax levy on the Nov. 2 ballot.

At the June 15 regular village council meeting, Councilman Jim Sullivan asked council members’ view on returning an income tax to the ballot in November, following the most recent failure of a five-year, 0.5 percent income tax levy for road repairs and paving on May 4. The deadline for placing an issue on the Nov. 2 ballot is Aug. 4.

“There were mixed emotions about it in the (June 10) finance committee meeting,” Sullivan said. “Do we make it [specific to certain expenditures] or leave it open? Do we put a time frame on it?”

Councilman Jeffrey Miller said whatever the details, “Unfortunately, it is something we have to do.”

“We have to generate some revenue. Years from now, things are going to cost more,” Miller said.

Councilwoman Bev Green said she cannot support placing a levy back on the ballot because voters have already spoken numerous times.

“They know we need the money, but they don’t trust us and they don’t believe us,” Green said. “They want us to live within our means and if we have to cut services, we need to cut services.”

Miller asked Green to specify, “OK, what services do we cut?”

Councilwoman Kelly Ries said Council suggested returning the same levy request to voters in November.

“If you wish-wash back and forth it is harder for people to understand,” Ries said.

She added that she does not believe council has done a good enough job of educating the public about the village’s financial needs or the fact that Hartville receives no income tax from residents who live in the village and work in another municipality.

“I think many people think they pay money to Hartville and they don’t,” Ries said.

Councilpersons Elizabeth Williams and Jeff Kozy agreed with returning the same levy to the ballot in November, as well as the lack of campaigning in previous attempts – by either council members or residents.

“If we are going to put any levies on the ballot at all, we have to have a public information committee to go with it,” Kozy said. “[The message] has to be consistent and it has to be early.”

Village Solicitor Ron Starkey added. “It is hard to pass anything without campaigning for it. There has to be someone in the community who cares about it. That is how school levies are passed; by grass roots efforts. It’s not the principal or the superintendent getting it passed.”

In other action, council:

• Approved budget appropriations for council approved expenditures including $56,000 for the addition of one full-time police officer; $83,709.60 for playground equipment at Hartville Memorial Park; and $10,000 in 2021 engineering services.

• Announced a return to in-person Village Council meetings beginning July 6.