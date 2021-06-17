Weddings taking place at Springfield Lake, other outdoor venues

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – For Michael Humphreys and Agata Costa Ribeiro it was difficult to communicate when they first met as Ribeiro, who is from Brazil, did not speak English.

However, they quickly came to understand they were in love.

Humphreys was born and raised in Akron and met Ribeiro online. Their first date was at Highland Square about two years ago and for the past year, they spent the pandemic together.

Humprheys said he made a promise to her that at the end of her program at school, if all worked out, they would get married.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I went back on my word,” said Humphreys.

They wanted to keep things simple as Ribeiro's family could not attend the wedding living outside of the country.

Humphreys, a sales representative, and Ribeiro is an au pair and is in a program to further her English.

“The first few months we wondered if we could do this because we had to translate back and forth but then realized we definitely could,” he said.

As the birds sang beautiful songs and with Springfield Lake as their background, the couple realized their dream of getting married.

Three weddings took place in the Vince Mealy Bicentennial Gazebo in Springfield Township in late May as COVID-19 restrictions eased. Alicia Turner and John Samples, Ethan Sisco and Samantha Janik and the the Humphreys all enjoyed their lakeside weddings.

Judge Ron Cable of the Akron Municipal Court missed performing weddings at the courthouse during COVID-19. He said the courthouse is not open for weddings so Cable thought he would pick a few venues and offer couples to come and be married outside. It was time to have weddings again he said and thought with the spring weather and that many are getting vaccinated, they could begin to do it outside.

“We couldn’t have picked a more beautiful day or place to hold the weddings,” said Cable.

A team of helpers secured some venues, signed couples up and were thrilled to be performing happy duties of the court.

“It is a positive aspect of my job, a positive interaction with people,” said Cable. “A lot of times I see people in the court not under the best of circumstances. I used to do weddings all the time. When they come to get married it is all smiles and tears of joy.”

Cable, who has been a judge with the court since 2016, said they have had a good response of couples signing up to get married at the outdoor venues.

“I am glad to be here and doing this," he said. "Love doesn’t stop just because there is a pandemic. I am glad we are kind of getting back to some normalcy and a bit of happiness."

Terry Robinson with the Springfield Parks Department said he received a call the court was looking for a place to hold outdoor weddings. Nicole Hagy, community outreach and grants coordinator for the municipal court, drove by Springfield Lake and thought the gazebo with the lake backdrop was the perfect place to hold weddings.

“We began planning and prepared the park for the event," Robinson said. "Kerns came out and hung the baskets of flowers and did some wedding decorations."

The four locations for weddings which will take place through Aug. 4 are Springfield Lake, the Akron Art Museum’s Bud and Susie Rogers Garden, the Summit County Historical Society’s Mutton Hill and the Hower House Museum’s South Lawn.

Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams will be performing the ceremonies July 12 at the Summit County Historical Society’s Mutton Hill. The date is also the Summit County Historical Society’s 97 anniversary. Those getting married will be sharing their anniversary with the society.

Appointments are on a first come basis and couple can sign up to be wed by calling the court’s Chief Service Bailiff Patricia Williams at 330-375-2592 to reserve a place and time. Then after securing a time, purchase a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court and pay for the ceremony fee at the Akron Municipal Court located at 217 S. High Street in the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is a cash only payment of $25 for those in the jurisdiction and $40 for those living outside of the jurisdiction. The court serves the cities of Akron and Fairlawn; the townships of Bath, Richfield and Springfield; the Villages of Lakemore and Richfield; and the part of Mogadore in Summit County.

For more information about Akron Municipal Court services and programs, visit: https://www.akronmunicipalcourt.org.