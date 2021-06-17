Lakemore council discusses sanitary sewer rate increase

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – Lakemore Village Council looks to increase sanitary sewer rates.

Legislation was read for the second time to increase the rates for sanitary sewers in the village. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 21 for those wishing to speak to council on the matter, voice concerns and ask questions.

The residential sanitary sewer base rate for every quarter, if approved at the June 21 meeting, will be $300 for metered homes. That is for a minimum of 1,000 gallons each quarter. Anything more than the 1,000 gallons will be $4.10 per thousand. The per quarter flat rate will be $340.

In other actions, council:

• Approved the hire of Leah McKenzie Donohew as a part-time police officer was approved and she was sworn in.

• accepted a proposal from Hammontree and Associates for the surveying at Huron Avenue. The purpose of the survey is to locate the existing features and prepare an easement survey and description. The cost is approximately $3,600.

• Approved an ordinance to amend previous ordinances for current expenses and other expenditures of the village. The amendment allows for a payment to Karvo for the resurfacing of Sanitarium Road Project and for the purchase of property.

• Approved an ordinance allowing the village administrator and fiscal officer to apply for monies from the American Rescue Plan and create a fund for the monies.

Announcements:

• June 30: Lakemore Food Pantry grab and go will be held at 5 p.m. at Lakemore United Methodist Church.

• The Springfield Local School District will continue to provide lunches for children 18 and under throughout the summer. Each child will receive a frozen meal kit which will contain five breakfasts and five lunches, and each meal will have directions on it for heating. Instead of picking up meals each day meal kits can be picked up on Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. at Door J and the high school.

• The community garden still has spaces available. Empty places will be planted for the food pantry.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 21 at 7 p.m. A public hearing regarding sewer rate increase will be held at 6 p.m. June 21.