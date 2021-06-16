Lake Township Trustees discuss yard waste site changes

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – The Lake Township Board of Trustees discussed suggestions from residents on changing yard waste site regulations such as trailer length or days open during its June 14 meeting.

Trustees said they would like to get through this season before considering suggestions for changes to the current rules. All three trustees said that they want to wait until the yard waste site closes for the year to consider any changes.

There have been a new set of rules put into place this year and the trustees would like to continue with those rules before making more changes.

in other actions, the Board:

• Renewed the park maintenance agreement with Lake Local School District for five years, effective June 17, 2021 to June 16, 2026. Arnold said the agreement has been in place for many decades.

• Authorized paying bills as of June 14 in the amount of $128,652.

• Renewed administrative office cleaning contract with Carol Brown Cleaning Service with no changes from prior years, effective July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

• Passed two tall grass/vegetation nuisances, one for 2881 Daisybrook St. and one for 11415 Geib Ave. Homeowners have seven days after receiving a certified letter to contact the board to abate the nuisances.

• Passed two noxious weed resolutions for vacant land on East Wadora Circle Northwest and Brumbaugh Street Northwest. Weeds must be cut or destroyed within five days of receiving a notice by certified mail from the trustees.

UP NEXT: Meets 5:00 p.m. June 28 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook