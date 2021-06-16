Green FreedomFest offers food, music, fireworks

Suburbanite staff report

GREEN – Kick off the July 4 holiday season at the City of Green’s annual FreedomFest from noon to 11 p.m. June 26 at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road.

Parking and admission is free and there will be family fun activities, games, local food vendors, live music, skydivers and fireworks.

Activities and Games

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Giant Connect 4, Giant Corn Hole, Giant Horseshoes, Giant Guess Who, Giant Tic-Tac-Toe, Bouncin’ Barnyard, High Voltage Jr. Obstacle Course, Scarecrow Slide, Patriot Slide, Ballistic Swing, Extreme Air Inline, Grand Slammer, Klime Wallz, Pirates Revenge, Ziplines, 9 Hole Putt Putt, Axe Throwing Inflatable, Dartboard Inflatable, Pop-a-Shot Inflatable, and QB Blitz.

Food Vendors

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

AC Ice Cream, Ahimsa Grille, Cheezylicious, Chick-fil-A, Dippin Dots, Double Deuce Kettle Corn, John’s Gyro King, LaDow’s Concessions, LaMacaron French Pastries, Mydee Good Eatin’, and Southern Thangs.

Live Music

In partnership with 98.1 KDD, Entertainment, and Fireworks. Performances and times are tentative.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Dr. U. R. Awesome – Bubble Show

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Dianna Durkin Dance Studio

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – MacConmara Dancers

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – TBD

8:15 p.m. – Skydivers

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Boaterhead – Yacht Rock Classics

10:15 p.m. – Firework Show

In the event of inclement weather, the firework show may begin before 10:15 p.m. or postponed to June 27. Additional information will be posted to the City of Green’s Facebook page.

Free parking for FreedomFest will be available at Boettler Park and at various parking lots along International Parkway. Handicap parking will be available at Boettler Park. No pets or sparklers permitted during the festivities.

Green Good Neighbors will be accepting donations of school supplies as part of the Back-to-School drive. Find the full list of donation items at cityofgreen.org/FreedomFest.

Find more information, activities, vendors, and entertainment schedule at cityofgreen.org/FreedomFest.