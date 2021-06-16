Green City Council approves telecommunications equipment for high school

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN --- The importance of livestreaming and telecommunications has perhaps never been more appreciated than now, after the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. Against that backdrop, Green City Council unanimously approved the $80,000 purchase of telecommunications equipment for the Green High School video production studio and auditorium at its June 8 regular Council meeting.

The equipment is being paid out of the city’s community telecommunications fund, which was formed as part of an agreement between the city and the school district to share cable television revenue to promote and produce programming beneficial to the community.

Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt explained that these upgrades will be a great improvement to the high school’s video production studio and will improve streaming services.

“We have $422,000 in the telecommunications fund and we are using $80,000 of that for this purchase,” Babbitt said.

In other actions, council:

• Approved an $86,422 contract with JMP Resources to provide design-build services for the design and construction of the park service building at Ariss Park.

• Approved a $46,941 contract with Enviroscapes for the construction and installation of an identification sign at Central Park.

• Approved a $6,901 contract with Enviroscapes to replace trees at Kleckner Park that were uprooted and destroyed in an April 2020 tornado.

• Authorized an agreement with Vasco Asphalt Company for the reconstruction of tennis and pickleball courts at Boettler Park at a cost of $214,811.