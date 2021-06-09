Springfield trustees approve several items

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved a number of items during its May 27 meeting.

For the Zoning Department, the board accepted the retirement resignation of Patricia Ryan zoning administrator. Her last day of employment will be June 30.

Upon recommendation of legal counsel, Robert Konstand, trustees approved the hire of Attorney William Chris as litigation counsel at the rate of $170 per hour to bring enforcement actions against zoning violators on a case-by-case basis as authorized by the Board of Trustees.

Trustees also approved a Police Department contract with Thompson Reuters for CLEAR subscription services in the amount of $2,226 annually. Police Chief Jack Simone was approved to execute the contract on behalf of the Board.

In other business, trustees:

• Approved a state bid ammunition purchase from Kieslers in the amount of $2,458.76 was approved. Also for the department was an authorization for Simone to bid up to $1,500 on a speed awareness trailer from Municibid.

• Approved payment to Sedgwick in the amount of $6,315. This is for third-party administration services for workers’ compensation.

• Approved the purchase of six desktop computers from Best Buy in the amount of $5,650.32. The computers will be place in the zoning, police, and fire departments.

• Approved the hirings of Owen Hoaglin and Josh Bradley as part-time seasonal summer employees at a rate of $11 an hour not to exceed 30 hours per week for the parks department.

The board went into executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, and compensation of a public employee to include the Board of Township Trustees. No action was taken when the meeting resumed.

The next scheduled meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m., June 10 at the Springfield Township Town Hall.