Lake Township trustees approve collective bargaining agreement

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – During the regular meeting on May 24, The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police during the May 24 meeting.

The agreement is with the Uniontown Police Department’s lieutenants, sergeants, and patrol officers, effective through May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2024.

Raises given in the contract include 3 percent in 2021, 2.5 percent in 2022 and 2 percent in 2023. Health insurance employee contribution stays at 15 percent.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills in the amount of $109,219.

• Approved a quote for the purchase of pipe for the road department from Marlboro Supply at a cost of $13,008.

• Accepted a BWC Trench Safety grant in the amount of $9,192 with a balance of $2,298 paid by the township for a trench box.

• Authorized publicizing bids for the 2021 paving project. The township plans to pave more 14 miles of road this year. Bids will be opened at 5 p.m. June 28.

• Approved the removal of a dead tree from 3003 Perrydale in the amount of $1,650 service provided by A Cut Above Tree Service.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. on June 14 at Lake Township Town Hall.