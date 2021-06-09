Jackson Township issues noxious weed resolutions

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP – The Jackson Township Board of Trustees passed noxious weed resolutions on four properties during the June 8 meeting.

The properties are:

• 4807 Brunnerdale Ave. NW, Lot 32 in Lake Cable Farmlets

• 6525 & 6487 Hills and Dales Road NW

• 6847 Frank Ave. NW

• 9320 Summit St. NW, Lot 25 in Scenic Wonderland Hills Allotment

Trustees also declared a nuisance violation at 3049 Perry Drive NW. The property owner will be sent a letter of notification by certified mail.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.2 million.

• Approved creating an Energy Special Improvement District.

• Voted to proceed with Improvements in an Energy Special Improvement District.

• Appointed part-time police patrol officer Tyler P. Roberts, effective June 12.

• Accepted the resignations of John Angelo (effective May 27) and Robert T. Moderwell (effective June 18).

• Accepted a Community Celebration donation of $250.00 from C. Massouth Printing Co., Inc.

• Accepted a donation of $100 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles to the fire department.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. June 22 at Jackson Township Town Hall.