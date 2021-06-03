New Franklin continues to work toward Kungle Road bridge repairs

Carolynn Mostyn

NEW FRANKLIN – The City of New Franklin and Mayor Paul Adamson said they will continue to work toward the Kungle Road repair issues.

Adamson said at the May 19 New Franklin City Council meeting that the repairs were not approved for emergency funding and encouraged members of Council to submit letters or phone calls to the city of Norton council members to help expedite the process of obtaining necessary funding for the repairs.

The bridge is located in the city of Norton, near the border with New Franklin.

Adamson said he sent a request to the Summit County Engineer and to Norton Mayor Mike Zita. He hopes to set up a meeting with Zita as well.

Councilman Jim Cotts said he realizes that the bridge being out of commission is an inconvenience for the residents that live in the area. Cotts also said Adamson seems to be putting more effort into this than Norton.

“They (Norton) have shown little if any interest in doing something with it," Cotts said. "I can’t believe they are not able to come up with the funds to get this fixed. It doesn’t make sense for us to have our mayor spending his valuable time trying to fix something in another city,”

Cotts added that he realizes there is a safety issue, and he applauds Adamson in his efforts to make it happen.

Adamson said one of the reasons that he has pursued this issue is because he received a petition from more than 200 New Franklin residents.

Due to several council members being absent there was no approved business during the meeting. Council members did, however, hear resolutions read for the first time with time granted for passage at a later meeting.

Those resolutions were:

• Authorizing the city to advertise for sealed bids for construction of tennis and pickleball courts at Sisler Park.

• Authorizing the expenditure of funds toward New Franklin’s share of the costs for formation and operation of the South Summit Dispatch Center by the South Summit Council of Governments.

• The city authorization to apply for a JAG LE grant for the purchase of a police cruiser. With the grant opportunity the city would be able to purchase the cruiser for just over $12,000. This purchase was planned for next year however, the grant opportunity would help with the cost. They hope to receive the cruiser in the fall if the resolution is passed.

• Authorizing the mayor to apply for federal resurfacing funds programmed by the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) for the resurfacing of Cleveland Massillon Road from Eastern Road to Grill Road (phase I) and from Grill Road to Serfass Road (phase II). It was broken into two phases and two years as there is a cap on what an entity can receive.

Announcements:

• Paving is underway on Fairland Road – a section of this road is in Barberton. The Mayor of Barberton has agreed to reimburse the city so the entire road will be paved.

• A speed cart was set up on the west bound side of Sturgeon Drive and the report indicated 86 percent were traveling a rate of 29 miles per hour or less. The east bound side will be set up within the next few weeks.

• Dave Galloway was the Grand Marshall of the Memorial Day Parade. He received two Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam.