Green City Council approves electric charging stations at city hall

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN – The city of Green will be receiving two electric vehicle charging stations, part of an effort to transition a portion of city vehicles to electric power in coming years.

Green City Council on May 25 approved the purchase and installation of two Level 2 EV charging stations from EV United, to be installed at the Green Central Administration building.

Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt explained that the city will be paying “between $13,000 an d $14,000” for the charging stations after receiving a $22,500 Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund Program grant and a $16,429 NOPEC (Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council) grant toward the $52,805 project.

Other action

• Council also approved modifications to the city’s 2021 appropriations at the May 25 meeting, including the city’s fire/paramedic fund for salary, insurance and vacation payouts to former city of Green dispatchers who will become employees of the newly formed Council of Governments with the city of New Franklin for fire and police dispatching services.