Springfield trustees approve sale of former fire department property

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved the sale of the former Fire Station No. 2, 2342 Pressler Road, during its May 13 meeting.

Trustee Dean Young voted no on the sale, adding that once the fire department vacated, the land was used as part of the parks system.

“I would like to see it for future availability for use,” he said.

In other business, trustees:

• Tabled a payment to Sedgwick in the amount of $6,315 for third-party administration services for workers’ compensation until they could review the contract.

• Approved for Robert Konstand, the township’s legal counsel, to proceed with legal action against the property owners of 2575 Myersville Road, for violation of the zoning code.

• Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 10 to consider the Zoning Commission’s recommendation to approve a text amendment to Article 3, Section 3.07(B)(2) and (B)(3) of the Springfield Township Zoning Resolution. A copy of the proposed amendment can be viewed at the Township Zoning Office and on the Township website (www.springfieldtownship.us).

• Approved a payment to Miller Refrigeration in the amount of $1,238.75 to replace the evaporator/condenser in the refrigerator unit that was moved from the community center that was moved to parks.

• Approved the annual contract with PoliceOne Academy in the amount of $2,024.

• Approved the purchase of three Kenwood Radios from Vasu Communications in the amount of $7,203.24.

• Approved the purchase of two mobile data terminals for police vehicles from Tough Rugged Laptops in the amount of $10,498.60.

• Approved the Police Department's retail theft policy section.

• Authorized Police Chief Jack Simone to bid up to $4,000 on body cams from GovDeals.

• Approved the renewal of the term for Gary Older on the Zoning Commission.

The board dismissed the meeting and held a short meeting with the Records Commission. The committee members are Township Administrative Assistant Ted Weinsheimer, Fiscal Officer Michael Spickard and Young. It approved a list of records to dispose of that date back as far as 16 years, saying there is a lot of paper that is no longer needed. The entire list of documents is available to anyone wishing to see it. The documents will be shredded.

The board then went into executive session to discuss personnel matters with the possible employment of a township employee. No action was taken.

Announcement:

• Concerts will be starting on the lake front June 4.

The next regular meeting of the trustees is at 6 p.m. May 27.