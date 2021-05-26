Jackson trustees approve developer's site changes

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Township Board of Trustees held a public hearing during the May 24 meeting for revisions to property located at the corner of Portage Street Northwest and Lutz Avenue Northwest.

After hearing from the housing developer, trustees approved the site plan. The developer discussed changes to the accesss to Lutz from Franklin Avenue, answered questions from nearby residents and said the development will fit in with the surrounding community.

In other actions, trustees:

• Swore in a full-time police Sgt. Jamin C. Sprowl and a full-time patrol officer Zachary H. VanVoorhis. Sprowl will receive an annual salary of $79,797, while VanVoorhis will make $28.76 per hour.

• Paid bills in the amount of $823,712.

• Adjusted the hourly rate of part-time patrol officers from $20 an hour to $23 per hour, effective the first full pay period in June 2021.

• Accepted several donations to the police department including $50 from Roger Hayasi; $15 from Alexander Vedmedev and Nina Staborova; and $250 rom Strip Deleaware LLC for the Pride program.

• Approved booking agreements for LaFlavor and Blue water Kings Band for the 2021 Community Celebration.

Reminder

The following Amphitheater events are scheduled: Food Truck Thursdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30; and the Summer Concert Series, June 12, Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute Band. Tickets are available at www.jacksonamphitheater.com.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. June 8 at Jackson Township Town Hall.