Hartville expecting $600,000 in additional COVID-19 aid

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE – With an estimated 600,000 in additional coronavirus relief funds expected within the month, Hartville Village Council May 18 established a Coronavirus Aid Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Councilwoman Bev Green asked Fiscal Officer Scott Varney for an explanation of why the fund was being established.

“The Recovery Act passed a month ago by the President and Congress will bring continued funding in response to the coronavirus,” Varney said. “Since it is federal money, I need a special account to receive this money.”

Varney said it has been estimated that the village will receive $600,000 and he expects the funds to be available within a month.

Street Commissioner Nate Miller asked if Varney could check if the funds can be used for “lost wages last year” due to the pandemic.

“I will be going over all the guidelines,” Varney said.

In-person meetings expected to resume July 1

Village Council also discussed the recently announced expiration of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s masking and social distancing mandates, effective June 2, as well as the resuming of all in-person public meetings on July 1.

Councilman Jim Sullivan asked if there would still be masking and social distancing requirements during the public meetings for persons who are unvaccinated.

Mayor Cynthia Billings said that the village could not “ask people at the door” due to HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws and village Solicitor Ron Starkey said the only masking and distancing exemptions to expiring state mandates “are nursing homes and ‘large gatherings.’ So they may do something, we’ll have to play it by ear.”

Memorial Day ceremony in the village

Billings announced the Hartville Memorial Day ceremony, to be held at 10 a.m. May 29 at Hartville Memorial Park.

Billings noted that the annual procession from village hall to the park will not be held, with attendees instead meeting at the park for the ceremony.

In other actions, council:

• Approved an agreement with the Stark County Health Department for the 2021 mosquito spraying season. Billings said there is no increased cost from last year.

• Authorized the village engineer to advertise for bids for the 2021 Hartville street repaving program.

Approved a purchase, not to exceed $2,000, of paving materials from DJL Material and Supply.