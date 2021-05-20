Lakemore Village Council accepts resignations

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – Lakemore Village Council has accepted the resignation of Ken Ray as police chief for the village.

Council members thanked Ray for his more than 40 years of dedicated service. Council also approved his resignation from the planning commission.

Ray, whose last day was May 14, played a vital role in bringing the police department back to the village after a time when it was combined with Springfield Township. Council President Laura Cochran said they could not thank Ray enough for all of his work.

Council also accepted the resignation of Fiscal Officer Tracy Fast as fiscal officer. Fast will continue in the position of village administrator. Megan Pitman has taken on the role of fiscal officer. Cochran said they could not thank Fast enough for all of the hats she has had to wear over the years and, “getting us out of fiscal emergency and to the better position that we were in,” said Cochran.

Sanitarium Road delay

Mayor Rich Cole reported to council that there is a delay in the Sanitarium Road project because of a gas line needs to be moved.

The deadline to have the project completed by Memorial Day will not be met. However, the parade will be able to continue its normal route from the high school and down Sanitarium into the center of the village.

Cole also said it was sad that the village had to tear down a historic building that was unable able to be saved. Village officials discovered conditions were a lot worse than they had anticipated with the building that was once the old coffee shop. The building would not have been able to be insured in its condition and had to be torn down for public safety and fiscal responsibility. It had been sitting empty for six years.

In other business, council:

• Approved a resolution accepting services related to renovations of village owned buildings from Great Lakes RCAP.

• Accepted a bid from Perrin Asphalt for the 2021 resurfacing project for Flickinger Road and Lakeview Street. The cost is estimated to be $120,454.30.

• Approved a proposal from Davey Resource Group to perform civil engineering and surveying services at 1452 Lake Road. The cost is estimated to be $4,500.

• Approved a proposal from Great Lakes Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) to perform smoke testing and inspecting of sewers. The cost is $26,800 a grant will be applied for $6,900 and the village will pay $19,900.

• Approved bids and contracts of a six-inch sanitary replacement. An emergency resolution was approved to apply for AMATS (Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study) funds and to accept the proposal from Hammontree and Associates LRD to perform surveying and engineering services for the 2022 resurfacing program.

• Approved a proposal from Ohio Drilling for pump repairs and cleaning for well number three. The cost is $26, 690.

• Authorized the mayor and village administrator to apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for funding of water lines for Frank and 6th streets.

• Authorized to accept youth workers through the Ohio Means Jobs Youth Work Experience program to work in the Department of Public Services. Workers are paid directly from the program.

Announcements:

• A fundraiser is being held June 19 to fund events for Lakemore’s Centennial celebration in September. It is a Quarter Auction and there is more information to come. If you are a small business owner and are interested in being a vendor, contact Nikki Coontz at 330-703-2177 or Tracy Fast 330-733-6125, Ext. 3. They will need basket donations.