Green Council approves emergency HVAC repairs

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN – Emergency repairs to two heating and cooling units at Green Fire Station 2 were approved by Green City Council on May 11.

The $17,302 contract with Gardiner Service Company to install the two new heating and air conditioning systems is being paid out of the general fund.

Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt explained that two of the three HVAC systems at the fire station have failed, leading to having no heat or air conditioning in both the portions of the building occupied by fire department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

The legislation stated that “given that the age and condition of the HVAC units makes it cost prohibitive to make repairs to the failed units.”

In other actions, council:

• Approved an ordinance updating and publishing amendments to the city’s codified ordinances. An amendment to the ordinance removing Green Law Director Lisa Carey Dean as the sponsor of the legislation and making Councilmen Christopher J. Meager and Matt Shaughnessy co-sponsors and Dean the presenter of the legislation was also approved.

• Approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Gerard Neugebauer to accept the city’s Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council 2021 Energized Community Grant funds.

• Withdrew a resolution authorizing the city to enter into a contract with BL Companies for professional engineering services for the Raber Road sidewalk and multi-use trail project in anticipation of a public hearing and “reconsideration of the plans,” Babbitt said.